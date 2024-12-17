3 more World Series-worthy moves Yankees need to make after landing Cody Bellinger
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have been hellbent on building a World Series -aliber roster ever since they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, and lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets on a $765 million contract. Entering Tuesday, the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract and acquired closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. from there, fans were waiting to see what their next move would be. If you had "after Williams' introductory press conference," then you are big winners!
The Yankees acquired utilityman Cody Bellinger and $5 million from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet. That's all it took for the Yankees to bring in the 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year and the son of former two-time World Series champion Clay Bellinger.
The Yankees are far from done yet, as they still have holes to fill across the roster. If the Yankees are planning to go all-out to make it back to the World Series, here are three moves they need to make.
3. Sign Christian Walker
The Yankees acquired Bellinger, and fans and media alike believed he would slide in at first base to replace Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. The thing is, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees informed Bellinger that they were playing him primarily at center field, while moving Aaron Judge back to right field.
It just so happens that Nightengale reported earlier in the day that the Yankees were looking at first basemen available in free agency while talks with the Cubs for Bellinger had stalled. But with the trade finalized and Bellinger playing center field, the Yankees need to get a first baseman. One of the names Nightengale listed that the Yankees should prioritize is Christian Walker.
While Pete Alonso is a younger option, Walker is better defensively, as he has three Gold Glove Awards to his credit. Not to mention, Walker won't require a long-term contract. Even though Walker's asking price is high and it will require the Yankees to give up draft compensation, it will be well worth the move.
Walker is coming off of a 2024 year in which he recorded a .251 batting average, a .335 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 72 runs, 84 RBI, and 120 hits in 479 at-bats (130 games).
If the Yankees want to seriously improve defense at first and provide another power bat into the lineup, Walker is the best option.
2. Sign Anthony Santander
With Bellinger serving as the center fielder, it is entirely possible that Jasson Dominguez will man left field. But given the team's apprehension to play him at all last season, what's to say he will get a legitimate shot at starting? If the Yankees are serious about contending for the World Series again, they will have to add another proven bat to the outfield. In that case, one of the top options is Anthony Santander.
The Yankees know Santander well, considering he played for the Baltimore Orioles for the past eight seasons. This past campaign happened to be his best, as he earned his first-ever All-Star Game nomination and Silver Slugger Award.
On the year, Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 while recording 44 home runs, 91 runs, 102 RBI, and 140 hits in 595 at-bats (155 games).
Adding Santander provides flexibility, as he can bat lefty and righty. Not to mention, it would mean the Yankees are taking away a key player from a division rival. Again, this is all contingent on the team moving on from Dominguez in a trade that would bring them another big-name player.
1. Sign Alex Bregman
The Yankees already signed one of the top starting pitchers available in Fried, so Corbin Burnes can effectively be ruled out. So, what's the next big move the Yankees could make in free agency? Sign Alex Bregman.
The Yankees know Bregman well considering all of the postseason battles them and the Houston Astros over the years. Adding a former rival to the lineup to fill a position of need is a huge plus for the Bronx Bombers.
While yes, Bregman isn't the same player he once was years ago during the Astros' trips to the World Series, but he is still an all-around great player. He can make contact with the baseball, hit for power, and most importantly, provide quality defense at the hot corner of the infield. Let's not forget Bregman just won his first-ever Gold Glove Award this past season.
This past season, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 while recording 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 79 runs, and 151 hits in 581 at-bats (145 games).
With each passing day, it appears unlikely Bregman returns to Houston. The Yankees aren't the only team interested in the third baseman, as the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Mets have all been linked to him as well. Bregman makes too much sense for the Yankees. Let's not forget that the Yankees have a void at second base. By signing Bregman, they can move Jazz Chisholm Jr. who played third base for the first time in his career, back to second base. Two roster spots filled with one move. It just makes too much sense.