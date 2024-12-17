MLB trade grades: Cubs cave in Cody Bellinger deal as Yankees land Juan Soto backup plan
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees needed a viable backup plan after losing out on Juan Soto, who signed with the rival New York Mets for $765 million. There is only one Soto, of course, so there was never going to be a 1-for-1 replacement. However, Cody Bellinger isn't a bad backup plan.
The Cubs were desperate to rid themselves of Bellinger's contract, believing he could not repeat his 2023 season. In 2024, Bellinger's numbers were down, including in the power department and his overall OPS. Belli doesn't project as an outfielder long-term, and it's expected the Yankees could even move him to first base given the loss of Anthony Rizzo this offseason.
Cody Bellinger trade details: What did the Yankees give up?
While Bellinger isn't the former NL MVP he once was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is a definitive upgrade for the Yankees at first base, and they landed him for relatively cheap. Again, the reason the price tag from the Cubs was so low is, well, thanks to the literal price on Bellinger. Bellinger has two years and over $50 million left on his contract. That may not sound like a lot of money compared to what Soto just received from the Mets, but every million counts for the Cubs.
Cody Poteet is a 29-year-old starting pitcher. He started five games for the Yankees last season and won three of those, paired with a 2.22 ERA.
MLB trade grades: Did the Cubs or Yankees win the Cody Bellinger deal?
The Chicago Cubs wanted Bellinger's deal off the books, which is why they made this trade in the first place. Bellinger is not a bad player to have in the middle of any lineup, especially Chicago's, which does not compare to the offensive firepower the Yankees still have even without Soto. However, if the Cubs plan on adding more than just Kyle Tucker this winter, they had to rid themselves of Bellinger's deal. Jed Hoyer believes they can do better.
As for the Yankees, Brian Cashman added a worth first baseman who offers versatility as a corner outfielder when called upon. Bellinger is a former NL MVP who had a .751 OPS last season – and that was considered a down year for him. How this trade goes for the Yankees will be based on which Bellinger they receive. If Belli can swing for the fences like 2023, Yankees fans will be thrilled. If the Yankees get Bellinger from the end of his Dodgers career, well that's no good.
Considering the Yankees gave up back-end starting pitching depth and money for Bellinger, they won the trade. It doesn't help that the Cubs reportedly sent the Yankees $5 million as well.