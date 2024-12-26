3 moves Brian Cashman still must make to give Yankees a World Series-worthy Plan B
Brian Cashman deserves a lot of credit for helping the New York Yankees recover from the shock of losing Juan Soto in free agency. The franchise pivoted quickly to strengthen other areas of Aaron Boone's roster after having such a premium bat subtracted from their lineup.
Making a big free agent play for Max Fried should give New York one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Signing Paul Goldschmidt will help the team drastically improve their production from the first base position. Swinging a trade for Cody Bellinger should give the outfield a shot in the arm.
There's still significant work to be done, though. If the Yankees don't make some big moves between now and Opening Day, they will not have the quality required to win it all. Here are three moves Cashman still needs to make if they want to get over the World Series hump.
1. Win the race to sign Roki Sasaki
Adding another starting pitcher is not a need for the Yankees. In fact, they likely need to offload a starter before Opening Day to make their roster work, with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt in tow and Marcus Stroman currently the odd man out. But they still need to do everything in their power to win the race to sign Roki Sasaki.
Cashman has already referred to the Japanese righty as an "outstanding talent", which is a clear sign of the team's interest. Sasaki is also the cheapest premium free agent available due to the restrictions of his country's posting system and the fact that he's still considered an international amateur free agent.
Bringing Sasaki to the Bronx would also make sure he doesn't fall into rival hands. The Red Sox would love to sign him, although it's unclear if they've been able to secure a meeting. The Dodgers also loom as a big option for Sasaki, which would only increase their odds of repeating as World Series champions.
This is not a race the Yankees can win with their checkbook. They need to convince Sasaki and his representatives that they have the best plan for him to succeed as an individual on a team that can be a perennial contender. Winning over Sasaki with a dynamic presentation could be the biggest coup of the offseason if Cashman and company can pull it off.
2. Sign Tanner Scott in free agency
The Yankees bullpen still needs to add a lefty who can get hitters out in high-leverage situations. The organization has interest in bringing Tim Hill back into the fold, but that shouldn't stop them from going after the best southpaw reliever available in free agency.
Tanner Scott is that guy. The struggles he's endured with control over the years have limited his effectiveness, but he made the All-Star team for the first time in 2024. He features a plus fastball and a sharp slider that allow him to get hitters on both sides of the plate out. That versatility will add to his price tag in free agency and his appeal to the Yankees.
Interestingly, Scott's market has yet to truly heat up this winter. New York might have a chance to swoop in with an offer large enough to convince him to shut things down. Combining Scott with new closer Devin Williams would help the team shorten games, which can both increase the team's winning percentage and reduce the workload on Boone's starting rotation over the course of a full season.
It's clear at this point that the Yankees don't want to carry a massive payroll into this season, but signing Scott is worth the cost. Premium bullpen arms who can strike hitters out are immensely valuable in the postseason. New York didn't have enough of those guys last season, and they paid the price.
Yankees move No. 3: Trade for Jace Jung
The Yankees still have a massive hole to fill at third base. They clearly do not want to splash the cash required to acquire big-name stars like Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado. That's why Cashman needs to hit the trade market to find a new starter at the hot corner.
The Tigers have not expressed an ounce of public interest in dealing prized prospect Jace Jung. They have him penciled in as their starting third baseman, both in 2025 and beyond. Cashman will need to blow Detroit away with an offer if they're going to bring Jung to the Bronx.
The Tigers do, however, need more starting pitching. If the Yankees dangle someone like Clarke Schmidt in a potential trade for Jung, it could be enough to get Detroit's front office to the table. Jung would give the Yankees an upgrade on the diamond at a cost-controlled salary next season. Both seem to be requirements for Cashman at this time.
Jung is not the only young third baseman the Yankees can target in a trade. There are other young options with upside that might be obtainable if New York parts with an asset of Schmidt's quality. It would be a major gamble for the Yankees but it's the kind of swing Cashman needs to take to build a World Series winner.