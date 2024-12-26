Yankees news: Out on Alex Bregman, Juan Soto corrects the record, potential sleeper signing
The New York Yankees' offseason has been a roller coaster of emotions for an anxious fanbase. As suspected, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman were unable to convince Juan Soto to re-sign. What fans didn't necessarily expect, however, was the flurry of aggressive moves in the wake of Soto's departure, with Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt all joining the Bronx Bombers.
This should be a very good Yankees team, but it's unclear how much further Cashman will go to ensure that this team can recapture last season's success and, ideally, build upon it. The American League isn't getting any weaker around them, with Boston in particular looking to aggressively make up ground in the division.
The latest Yankees buzz is a mixed bag of excitement and disappointment. This team is making moves, but a few unturned stones could come back to bite New York in the long run.
Let's dive into the news.
Yankees sign Brennen Davis, former top Cubs prospect turned bust
The Yankees have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with outfielder Brennen Davis, per Aram Leighton of Just Baseball. The 25-year-old was formerly a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs farm system before injuries took a toll on his standing in league circles.
A talented outfield bat coming off a strong Triple-A campaign, this seems like a no-brainer for the Yankees. There is still serious untapped potential if Davis can stay healthy and build on last season's rebound in production. A Futures Game MVP once upon a time, Davis is the future star who never materialized in Chicago. Now he's essentially a risk-free investment for a Yankees team looking to replace Juan Soto by committee.
Very little is guaranteed here. The smart bet is on Davis spending most of next season in the minors, as his current contract stipulates. Adam Weinrib of Yanks Go Yard outlined the severity of the obstacles Davis has to overcome.
"2024 may have represented a solid bounce back, but 47 games do not make a complete picture. Davis' last three seasons have been defined by struggles and myriad issues — some of them recurring, some of them freak. Back problems can often lead to the deterioration of a player's game, and while trying to find a new normal, Davis has also been hit with core muscle surgery, a back fracture, and an ankle break, which saw him carted off the field in a devastating, season-ending scene."
That said, there's a world in which Davis can stabilize and maybe even get a shot with the big-league squad. It's hard not to root for a guy in his circumstances, and New York sure could use another impact bat if Davis hits his stride.
Juan Soto denies reports of Yankees mistreating his family
Juan Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets was primarily rooted in money and Steve Cohen's commitment to winning, but there were also rumors of discord in the Yankees organization.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Soto was upset after early-season incidents in which family members and a personal chef were turned away from certain areas of the clubhouse by team security. Brian Cashman went on to deny that those incidents played a role in negotiations, although the Mets did notably include a Citi Park suite in Soto's contract — a perk the Yankees were unwilling to match.
When asked about the Yankees' reported mistreatment of his family, however, Soto was quick to dismiss it.
"That’s a lie. My family was treated very well by the organization." (h/t Grandes en Los Deportes)
To his credit, Soto has done nothing but praise the Yankees when speaking with the media since signing with the Mets. There was very clearly some friction there, whether he admits it or not, but Soto isn't airing out dirty laundry. He experienced tremendous individual and collective success during his one-year stint with the Yankees, and now he has cashed in. It doesn't have to be anything more than that.
Soto's eventual return to Yankee Stadium next season will be met with a chorus of boos and plenty of mixed emotions, but the record is clear at this point. There is a deep appreciation for the Yankees organization, even if it's not where Soto wanted to spend the next 15 years of his career.
Yankees are out on Alex Bregman as 3B plans solidify
The Yankees have spent rather aggressively this winter, adding Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt as free agents and taking on a solid chunk of Cody Bellinger's salary in a trade with the Cubs. That said, after whiffing on a $760 million offer for Soto, one has to imagine the Yankees have more money in the bank. Fans want Steinbrenner, Cashman, and the powers that be to use it.
One glaring position of need is third base. With Gleyber Torres out the door, the expectation is that Jazz Chisholm will move to his more natural position of second base. There are several appealing trade candidates (Nolan Arenado) and free agents (Alex Bregman) available at the hot corner, but YES Network's Jack Curry does not expect the Yankees to take that route.
"Again, anything can change with one phone call. The market can change. But both of those players [Bregman and Arenado], from what I heard, that’s not a road the Yankees are going down."
Instead, the Yankees are expected to cultivate in-house options and take a more affordable approach to plugging the hole at third base.
"But I also think you have to express patience, and you have to understand that other players may shake free, and again, if the Yankees make a move and suddenly there’s a surplus of cash, is there somebody out there that they think they can make a move toward?”
The hottest name on the market right now, of course, is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is a candidate to switch from first base to third base if the Yankees trade for him. Bo Bichette could also move from short to third, if the Yankees wanted to bark up that tree. The Toronto Blue Jays might not want to trade their stars to a division rival, though.
In the meantime, as the marketplace dries up, expect the Yankees to proceed with abundant caution — or, more bluntly, with an eye for savings.