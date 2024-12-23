Yankees news: Vladdy connection, Arenado trade rift, Goldschmidt lineup flaws
- New York's lineup feels a bit wonky without Juan Soto
- Yankees' bid for Nolan Arenado was declined by St. Louis
- Yankees are obvious landing spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr... possibly
The New York Yankees' offseason has been quite the roller coaster. Fans were understandably upset with Juan Soto's decision to leave for Queens, but the quick and seamless execution of a solid backup plan has left Aaron Boone's team in a good place.
Nobody can doubt the volume of talent on the Yankees' roster. Max Fried anchors a new-look rotation behind Gerrit Cole, while Devin Williams will provide New York with the bankable closer 2024's team lacked. As for offense, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt figure to provide a good amount of it, even if neither can reach the same lofty heights as their $765 million predecessor.
The Yankees are taking the by-committee approach to life after Juan Soto. It's the only logical path forward. Thankfully for anxious fans, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman have been anything but cheap after Soto's departure, instead looking to build on their World Series appearance and put a sustainable contender in place.
Here is the latest buzz from around the Yankees organization as a hectic offseason steamrolls on.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Yankees lineup with Paul Goldschmidt looks a bit less potent than before
The Yankees' offense last season was essentially a two-cylinder engine, with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto carrying the bulk of the burden for an otherwise mediocre collective. So, in theory, New York's ability to add multiple high-leverage bats is encouraging. Both Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have experience hitting in the middle of lineups, while the first full season of Jazz Chisholm should pay dividends for New York.
That said, early projections for the Yankees' 2025 lineup leave much to be desired.
Goldschmidt batting cleanup would've been a dream three years ago, but the aging first baseman is firmly on the decline. He slashed .245/.302/.414 last season, the worst slugging numbers of his career. It's worth noting that the 37-year-old finished strong after a slow start, but injuries and the unavoidable toll of age are bound to weigh heavy on Goldschmidt in 2025.
It doesn't help that Bellinger is also coming off a season in which his own slugging numbers plummeted. We cannot deny the combined talent of Goldschmidt and Bellinger, but neither is as reliable — nor as prolific — as they were in their prime.
One could argue that Judge should bat second, or even first. Maybe putting Bellinger in front of Judge is a more suitable setup. There is endlessly tinkering one could do with this lineup. In the end, however, Soto's absence will be deeply felt no matter what.
Yankees tried — and failed — to trade Marcus Stroman for Nolan Arenado
The Yankees attempted to trade Marcus Stroman for Nolan Arenado, per MLB.com's John Denton, Bryan Hoch, and Mark Feinsand, but were promptly denied. Stroman's contract, which pays him $18.3 million in 2025, with a vesting option for 2026, serves as an obvious deterrent.
One could quibble with the St. Louis Cardinals' strategy here, as Arenado's contract pays him $52 million over the next three years. Even if Stroman is dead weight, his contract is off the books sooner, which frees up long-term cap flexibility for the Cards. That said, Arenado still provides significant value as a Gold Glove third baseman and passable hitter. Stroman was outright bad in 2024, leading to a bullpen demotion and a conspicuous postseason absence.
St. Louis won't trade Arenado for complete scraps. There needs to be some value coming back in return. That said, the Yankees-Arenado connection is not dead, per the MLB.com report. There is speculation in league circles that Goldschmidt's arrival might have "a strong influence" on Arenado as he decides whether or not to waive his no-trade clause and head north.
Arenado's contract is quite excessive, but the Yankees occupy the biggest market in baseball and have very little excuse to operate cheaply. The right package could get St. Louis to split the bill on Arenado's salary, too, which would make life easier on Brian Cashman and the front office. An Arenado-Goldschmidt reunion could go a long way toward putting New York back in pole position.
Yankees could emerge as favorites to land Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
As the Yankees retool post-Juan Soto, the Toronto Blue Jays are trudging through their Plan Bs and Cs after a failed pursuit of the Yankees superstar. The majority of the focus right now is on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is coming off of a career-best season, and whose contract expires at the end of 2025.
There's a world in which the Jays and Guerrero hammer out a new contract — Guerrero has made his affection for Toronto well-known — but with so much money being handed out in free agency, there's next to no chance that Guerrero avoids the open market. He is going to put his services up to the highest bidder next winter, and the Blue Jays would almost certainly be operating at a disadvantage.
So, does Toronto simply trade Guerrero for a prospect haul? Or does the end arrive next offseason, leaving the Blue Jays empty-handed? Either way, the Yankees are prowling as a potential Guerrero landing spot. Guerrero famously once said he would never play for New York, but he has since softened his stance — a smart business move, no doubt.
Guerrero's next contract could exceed $500 million in today's market. The Yankees have spent a lot of money this winter, but whiffing on Juan Soto does leave the door open for another big-money superstar in the years to come. Stephen Parello of Rising Apple suspects that we could be in for another Yankees-Mets bidding war in 2025, with Guerrero taking center stage. Like Soto, Guerrero will enter free agency at the front end of his prime, offering a unique blend of longevity, slugging, and plate discipline. It's a compelling possibility.