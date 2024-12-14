Why Red Sox-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pipe dream might actually have legs
The Boston Red Sox were unexpectedly competitive in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, at times feeling like a clear second-place behind the New York Mets. There were even moments where it felt like Boston might be leading the pack. Obviously, Steve Cohen made sure Soto didn't land elsewhere. In the process, though, Craig Breslow, John Henry, and the Red Sox organization proved they are serious about contending.
That immediately moves Boston to the front of the line for the next available superstar. Kyle Tucker is a free agent next season, although his recent move to Chicago and the Cubs' subsequent efforts to re-sign him could complicate the path for Boston. Another upcoming free agent who might even become available before the trade deadline, however, is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Long viewed as a pipe-dream addition for Boston, the All-Star first baseman is starting to feel more and more attainable by the day.
For one, his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays seems... ill-fated, to say the least. Guerrero has made his love for Toronto known, but failing to land Juan Soto — and then failing to line up a successful Plan B as of this writing — puts his future on uncertain terms.
Guerrero has reportedly rejected a $340 million extension from the Blue Jays.
Red Sox emerging as increasingly feasible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. landing spot
Let's go down the list. We can pretty much translate the list of Juan Soto suitors directly to Guerrero, whose contract could creep north of $500 million with a strong 2025 campaign. Only a few teams will have the funding, and Toronto is among them. If he decides to leave the Blue Jays — and who could blame him — the Red Sox feel awfully logical.
We can cross off the Yankees, presumably, due to Guerrero's on-the-record hatred of the Bronx Bombers. Now, enough money could always change Guerrero's tune, but not many players speak so strongly against an entire organization.
I'll just quote his words exactly:
"I like to play in New York. I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."
So, no Toronto (organizational ineptitude) and no Yankees (organizational hatred).
What about the Mets? Well, Soto's $765 million contract figures to stand in the way of future megadeals, not to mention the probable return of fan-favorite first baseman Pete Alonso. So, not the Mets either.
The Dodgers are always lurking, but LA has Freddie Freeman at first base and probably doesn't want to bet a gazillion dollars on Guerrero adequately playing third base for the next decade. Los Angeles wasn't able to bid on the same level as the New York teams or Boston when it came to Soto, so one would have to imagine that remains the case for Guerrero, if there's even interest to begin with.
That leaves... Boston, essentially. We could see other big-spenders, such as Houston or San Francisco, try to get in the mix, but the Red Sox offer a hitter-friendly ballpark and tons of history — not to mention a prime opportunity for Guerrero to "kill" the Yankees, on a regular basis and with added import. Just saying.
There has been talk of Rafael Devers moving to first base, but the Red Sox can axe those plans in a heartbeat if or when Guerrero hits the market. This is not necessarily a guaranteed partnership, but if we wanted to place bets on Guerrero's next team, the Red Sox might be your strongest option.