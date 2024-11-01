3 musts for the Saints to beat Carolina and gain some much-needed dignity after losing six straight
Quarterback Derek Carr says he is not the savior as he returns to the New Orleans Saints' lineup after missing three games with an oblique injury. That is not good news, because the Saints (2-6) need several saviors as they try to snap a six-game losing streak at the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Here are three musts for the team to finally get back into the win column.
1. QB Derek Carr must not be rusty after injury layoff
At least the Saints get to play one of only two NFL teams with a worse record than they have, and they don't have to start a rookie (Spencer Rattler) or an inexperienced second-year man (Jake Haener) at quarterback this week. Carr is in his 11th year as an NFL starter - nine with the Raiders and now his second for New Orleans.
"I'm no savior. There's only been one of those," Carr told reporters Wednesday after practicing for the first time since the injury. "That is not me. I'm going to come in and do what my guys expect me to do – bring energy, bring effort, be a great teammate, encourage our guys, get everybody on the same page, lock into details, hold each other accountable."
The Saints have been losing pages most of the season, much less staying on them. The offensive line drew five penalties on its own in the 26-8 loss at the Chargers last week, for example. And the Saints did not score a touchdown in a game for the first time since last November. If Carr can get the team to do the little things, like starting at the same time and going in the same direction, that would be an improvement. He has bigger plans, though, like something out of a Halloween movie.
"I'm going to be a psychopath," he said. "I'm going to be crazy about the details and everything, because we only get one shot at this. I don't have any promises except that I promise great effort. I promise long nights and early mornings, to make sure that we're at our best. I'm looking forward to getting back and excited to finally be back on the practice field."
Carr needs to make sure he's not too rusty and gets the ball off on time. If not, he could get sacked five times like New Orleans saw last week. Carr was off to a decent start before the injury: Through five games, he is 90-of-128 passing (70 percent) for 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
"Felt really good to be back out there with my teammates," Carr said. "Because watching, especially when it's tough, it sucks. You want to be out there with your guys."
2. Backup cornerbacks must not allow Bryce Young a career day
Struggling second-year Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will start his second straight game on Sunday, and he will not have to worry about Saints' starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Both are listed as out for Sunday's game with hamstring injuries. And McKinstry had replaced Paulson Adebo, who broke his leg against Denver on Oct. 17 and is out for the year.
Third-year pro Alontae Taylor was the only healthy active roster cornerback at practice on Thursday. Rookie backup cornerback Rico Payton may start, but he is questionable with a back injury after not practicing all week. There is also fifth-year pro Ugo Amadi, a utility safety and cornerback who is on his fifth team in six years.
Against a healthier secondary in the season opener, Young struggled, completing only 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards with two interceptions in a 47-10 loss at New Orleans. Andy Dalton replaced him two weeks later, but Dalton injured a thumb in a car accident. And Young, a disappointing first pick of the 2023 draft, started for Dalton last week. He completed 24 of 37 for 224 yards and two TDs, but threw two more interceptions in a 28-14 loss.
A limping Saints' secondary may be just what Young needs. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to play, but he is recovering from an illness.
Carr will have to find new receivers
One of Carr's favorite targets before his injury was wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who caught nine passes for 169 yards including touchdowns of 59 and 70 yards in the first two weeks of the season as New Orleans got out to a 2-0 start. Shaheed was lost for the season, however, in Week 6 against Tampa Bay because of a knee injury.
Rookie Bub Means, a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, has played more without Shaheed and has nine catches for 118 yards and a TD. But he is also out with an ankle injury. Veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. (9 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD) may play. He was limited at practice this week and is listed as questionable.
Chris Olave leads Saints wide receivers with 31 catches for 387 yards, but he may be wearing the guardian cap over his helmet Sunday after suffering a concussion earlier this season.