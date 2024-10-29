3 Saints most to blame for another double-digit blowout and sixth straight loss
The Saints actually led the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before losing their sixth straight game for the first time in a regular season since 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. The 26-8 setback was also New Orleans' fourth straight by double digits and third straight by three touchdowns or more.
But from the 10:20 mark of the first quarter until 14:55 left in the second quarter, the Saints led, 2-0, on a safety. That was New Orleans' first lead since taking a 24-23 lead at Atlanta on Sept. 29 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara with 60 seconds to play. The Saints lost 26-24 on a 58-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo with :02 to go.
They have been playing catch-up ever since, and a sports radio talk show host in New Orleans has dubbed coach Dennis Allen, "Dead Man Walking," as he is 2-6 after going 9-8 last year and 7-10 in his first season.
"Look, we all understand that it's a results-oriented business, and we need to play better football," Allen said.
At least the competition lightens up considerably on Sunday with the Saints play at 1-7 Carolina (11 a.m. eastern, CBS), which has worst record in the NFL and a 47-10 loss at New Orleans in the opener.
Saints most to blame for their six-game losing streak
3. Offensive Line
The Saints got starting right guard Cesar Ruiz back from a knee injury after he missed four straight games, and he often led the way for running back Alvin Kamara as he gained 67 yards on 10 carries. But the rest of the line continued to struggle.
Left guard Lucas Patrick drew two of the line's five penalties on the game with a pair of holds for -20 yards in the first half. Center Connor McGovern drifted too far downfield and drew an ineligible receiver call in the second quarter. In the second half, right tackle Trevor Penning was whistled for holding, and left tackle Taliese Fuaga had a false start.
"We're a team that's not very focused on details right now," Kamara said. "We're not a team very focused on execution. We don't really take pride in the details. We've got a lot of bad going on right now."
The offensive line also allowed five sacks as the Saints punted nine times, including eight in the first 10 possessions. New Orleans was 2-of-16 on third downs and did not score a touchdown in a game for the first time since a 24-15 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 26 of last year when it got five field goals from Blake Grupe.
"We just couldn't get anything going offensively," Allen said.
"We go forward, then backwards, forward, then backwards," rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler said.
2. QB Spencer Rattler
Rattler fell to 0-3 as a starter for the injured Derek Carr (oblique), who is expected to play against Carolina on Sunday. Rattler completed 12-of-24 passes for 156 yards around three sacks. He doesn't help himself amid pressure as he appears slow and not sure, often taking too long to release the ball. His accuracy has also been suspect.
Second-year quarterback Jake Haener replaced Rattler in the third quarter. He was not so hot either, but he did appear more decisive with quicker throws. He completed 9 of 17 for 122 yards.
"I felt like we needed to do something to try and get someting going offensively," Allen said. "We weren't able to move the football, and we needed to do something to try and create some sort of spark."
1. Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis for letting James Winston go
Starting quarterback Derek Carr's oblique injury in week five against Kansas City left the Saints with rookie Spencer Rattler and inexperienced second-year man Jake Haener at quarterback. The Saints could have plugged in very experienced backup Jameis Winston instead had Allen and Loomis kept him after last season.
Winston, who played well here and there as the Saints' backup and spot starter from 2020-23 after his five years in Tampa Bay, wanted to stay in New Orleans. But Allen never seemed to think much of Winston. He also did not like Winston changing his call from a kneel-down in a blowout of Atlanta in the season finale last season to a hand-off for a touchdown. Winston's teammates sure liked it though, and many still believe that is when Allen lost the locker room. Next thing you know, Winston is a Cleveland Brown.
And on Sunday, Winston started his first game in two years for injured Deshaun Watson and came through huge, completing 27-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 29-24 upset of Baltimore. All three of the TD passes of 23, 22 and 38 yards put Cleveland in the lead - 13-10 in the third, 20-17 in the third and 29-24 with 59 seconds left for the win.
He also delivered an impassioned pre-game speech to his teammates, telling a then-1-6 team to believe.
"He was very confident in the huddle," Browns' guard Joel Bitonio said. "He was ready to go. He has a lot of energy. But he's been like that since he's been here."
The Saints surely could use some of that energy and confidence.