3 NBA Draft prospects who can raise their stock the most in Sweet 16

The Sweet Sixteen is officially set, with Sunday night’s thrilling matchups finalizing the remaining teams still in the hunt for a national championship.

The NCAA Tournament is the ultimate stage for rising stars — players who seize the moment, deliver clutch performances, and elevate their draft stock. Just last year, Rob Dillingham, Stephon Castle, and Jared McCain used March Madness to separate themselves from the pack, solidifying their names in the 2024 NBA Draft conversation.

While some players may not be eyeing an immediate jump to the pros, many still have dreams of hearing their name called on draft night. With one more opportunity to make a statement, here are three NBA Draft prospects we’ll be paying close attention to in the Sweet Sixteen.

3. Kon Knueppel, Wing, Duke

FanSided Big Board rank: No. 12

Key stats: 14.1 points per game, 39.3 3-point percent

Kon Knueppel has the tools to be more than just a high lottery pick — he has the potential to be a game-changing shooter at the next level.

The 6-foot-6 freshman has already established himself as a high-volume, catch-and-shoot marksman, thriving from beyond the arc. However, playing on a stacked Duke roster has sometimes caused him to fade into the background.

Knueppel managed just six points in Duke’s blowout first-round win against Mount St. Mary’s, but he rebounded nicely with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting against Baylor. His role as Duke’s primary floor spacer alongside Tyrese Proctor is unlikely to change, but if the Blue Devils continue their high-powered offensive pace, Knueppel could find himself in more high-leverage scoring opportunities.

A deep tournament run could be exactly what he needs to solidify his top-10 status.

2. Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

FanSided Big Board rank: No. 27

Key stats: 14.2 points, 5.4 assists per game (before the injury)

Boogie Fland has one of the biggest question marks surrounding his draft stock heading into the Sweet 16 — but for all the right reasons.

The 6-foot-2 freshman from The Bronx, NY had his season cut short in January after undergoing UCL surgery on his right thumb. Before his injury, Fland was Arkansas’ second-leading scorer, but since returning, he has struggled to find his rhythm.

Round of 64 vs. Kansas: 6 points (28.6 percent shooting) in 24 minutes

Round of 32 vs. St. John’s: 6 points (25 percent shooting) in 20 minutes

Despite being compared to Kemba Walker, Fland has yet to regain his scoring groove. His upcoming matchup against third-seeded Texas Tech presents a golden opportunity — one that could make or break his draft stock.

If Fland is going to rise back up draft boards, he needs a standout performance, or else his March Madness run — and his shot at the first round — could be over soon.

1. Egor Demin, G, BYU

FanSided Big Board rank: No. 31

Key stats: 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists

If there’s one under-the-radar prospect making waves in March, it’s Egor Demin.

The 6-foot-9 freshman guard has been an X-factor in BYU’s Cinderella run, showcasing his unique size, playmaking ability, and versatility.

After struggling in the Big-12 Tournament, Demin has flipped the script in March Madness:

First Round vs. New Mexico: 15 points

Second Round vs. Wisconsin: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Despite slipping in the latest NBA mock draft, Demin has all the tools scouts love — a big guard with passing instincts and the ability to play multiple positions.

If BYU keeps rolling, Demin has a real chance to skyrocket his stock and solidify himself as a first-round pick.