3 NBA Draft prospects the Rockets should be watching during March Madness

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a great run this season but it’s never too early to look ahead to the NBA Draft. With March Madness getting started, it's the perfect time to identify future stars who can complement their young core. For Rockets fans wondering who to keep an eye on, Liam McNeeley, Jase Richardson, and Asa Newell are three names that stand out. Each brings a unique set of skills so let’s break down what makes these players worth watching.

Liam McNeeley F (UCONN-Freshman)

A cornerstone at UConn, Liam McNeeley is a sharpshooter who can maximize his role. He’s a shooter, which is something Houston needs more of. McNeeley has built his reputation as an elite floor spacer, firing away with precision from beyond the arc. Shooting over 35 percent from 3 in conference play this season, he’s a player who thrives in catch-and-shoot situations, making him a plug-and-play option.

Houston desperately needs reliable shooting and high-IQ players to improve their spacing. McNeeley checks both boxes. His playstyle draws comparisons to Keegan Murray, a player who has similarly translated efficient college shooting into an impactful NBA presence. Beyond just shooting, McNeeley rebounds well for a wing, adding another layer of versatility to his game.

Imagine pairing McNeeley’s off-ball movement with Jalen Green’s explosiveness or Alperen Şengün’s uncanny passing ability. With his skill set, McNeeley wouldn’t just fill a hole in Houston's offense; he could help elevate it.

Of course, McNeeley isn’t flawless, and the Rockets will need to weigh them carefully. He’s not yet a player who will frequently create his own shot. While he’s adept at pulling up for jumpers, he lacks the burst to blow past defenders at will. So, while McNeeley may not be a primary scorer, his role as a sharpshooting complementary piece makes him a low-risk, high-reward option in this draft.

Jase Richardson G (Michigan State-Freshman)

Jase Richardson has been on a tear for Michigan State, showing why he’s generating so much buzz heading into March Madness. Averaging close to 18 points per game over his last five, Richardson combines scoring polish with outstanding perimeter defense. He’s also got basketball in his blood, as the son of former NBA standout Jason Richardson. With the Rockets looking for more two-way consistency in their backcourt, Richardson is an intriguing prospect.

Richardson’s defense is as good as it gets for a college guard. His ability to hound opposing ball handlers and contest jump shots is a big reason why Michigan State should be a tough out this tournament. On offense, he’s unfazed by the pressure, displaying remarkable efficiency in many scenarios. During the Big Ten tournament, Richardson lit it up with 38 points and seven 3-pointers over two games, showing he isn’t afraid of the big stage.

His elite basketball IQ is another factor that could win over Houston’s decision-makers. Unlike some young guards who rely solely on athleticism, Richardson reads and lets the game come to him like a seasoned pro.

At 6-foot-3, Richardson’s size might be a drawback for some NBA scouts. He’s not small, but his height will make it harder to guard some of the league’s bigger wings. Additionally, while he’s a solid scorer, he isn’t a traditional playmaker. That’s fine in the right system, but it does place a cap on his upside as a lead guard. Richardson may need to work on some aspects of his game like distributing the ball but overall, he’d be a good fit in Houston under Ime Udoka.

Asa Newell PF/C (Georgia-Freshman)

If you’re a Rockets fan dreaming about defensive versatility, Asa Newell should be on your radar. At 6-foot-11, the Georgia forward/center is a physical presence with intriguing shooting potential. Newell has made small strides in his three-point shooting (26 made 3s this season) and his ability to defend multiple positions makes him a modern big perfectly suited for today’s NBA.

Newell’s defensive prowess is what truly sets him apart. He has the lateral mobility to switch onto guards and the size to challenge shots at the rim. His energy is infectious as he thrives on defensive intensity. Offensively, his knack for cutting and sealing in the paint adds easy scoring opportunities. For a Rockets team whose identity leans more towards defense, Newell would fit right into the system in H-Town.

While Newell’s potential is undeniable, he’s still a work in progress. His shooting remains a question mark, and his athletic profile, while solid, doesn’t jump off the page. For Houston, this raises questions about how well he can anchor a defense or create mismatch opportunities on offense. Newell will need time to develop (like most NBA rookies) to reach his ceiling, but the tools are there that make him a worthy project.