3 NBA teams with the trade ammo to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo if Bucks star demands trade
The Milwaukee Bucks finished last season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the noticeable decline of Damian Lillard and another disappointing first-round postseason exit led to open-ended questions about the future of the franchise.
On the surface, Milwaukee has as good a chance as any team to knock Boston off its pedestal. Giannis and Dame remains one of the most talented duos in the league. Say what you will about his complicated track record, but Doc Rivers tends to win a lot of games in the regular season. Now that he has a full summer to install his system and acclimate to his environment, the Bucks should be much sharper.
That said, the concerns that plagued Milwaukee last season won't go away. Dame is a year older, and the Bucks already have the oldest supporting cast in the NBA. With so many up-and-coming, young contenders around the league, it could be hard for Milwaukee to keep pace for 82 games and the playoffs. Injuries are a major concern, not just for Dame, but for the likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez as well.
Milwaukee has proven that it's willing to get aggressive when upgrades are within reach, but it's fair to wonder how much the front office can do with limited financial resources and only a handful of quality trade assets to bargain with. Middleton's value has diminished severely in recent years, Lopez isn't getting younger, and the Bucks' young talent — MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr., and so forth — aren't exactly proven commodities.
So, what if it all falls apart. Is feels like we're another middling season away from Giannis Antetokounmpo truly reevaluating his future. And, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, "wishful thinking" teams are starting to keep tabs on the two-time MVP.
"Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo also gets mentioned [as a potential trade candidate], of course, but that frankly sounds more like wishful thinking from teams hoping — as teams have in the past — that the Bucks unravel to the point that the two-time MVP eventually decides to force his way out."
Nothing is certain at this point, but the smoke is billowing and tension is certainly mounting with this Bucks squad. If Giannis does reach the point of no return in Milwaukee, here are a few contenders with the assets and motivation to acquire the eight-time All-NBA forward.
3. Houston Rockets
Best trade assets: Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Dillon Brooks
The Houston Rockets are among the deepest teams in the NBA, having stockpiled a wealth of young talent after James Harden's departure a few years ago. Armed with a healthy collection of draft picks and a who's-who of up-and-coming NBA talent, the Rockets have more than enough bullets in the chamber to pull off a trade for Giannis. The motivation is there, too, as Ime Udoka clearly has designs on contending for a title as soon as possible.
If the West weren't such a bloodbath, it was be easy to project the Rockets as a postseason team as is. It may take some luck in their favor, but Houston's sheer depth and lineup versatility should go a long way toward overcoming any perceived gap in top-end talent. It's not like the Rockets don't have star power either. Alperen Sengun is a legitimate force of nature, while Fred VanVleet brings essential veteran know-how in the point guard role. Between Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard, somebody in the Rockets' young core is going to break through. We even saw flashes of potential stardom from Jalen Green down the stretch of last season.
Houston has been mentioned in connection to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler at this point. It's clear the Rockets are biding their time until the right superstar becomes available, and there won't be a better option than Giannis. "Fit" isn't really a concern with a player of Giannis' caliber, but rest assured that he should pair beautifully with Sengun and whichever upstarts Houston can keep out of the eventual return package.
Antetokounmpo is signed through the 2026-27 campaign at least, so he won't come cheap. We rarely see one of the four or five best players in the world change teams via trade. But, if we do reach this point, Houston can unload an ungodly volume of quality assets without completely bankrupting its supporting cast. That puts the Rockets in a favorable position.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Best trade assets: Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, Aaron Wiggins
There isn't a single team better situated for the pursuit of a Giannis-level star than the Oklahoma City Thunder. From their lingering financial flexibility to the absurd volume of first-round picks at Sam Presti's command, OKC can probably put together the most compelling offer in the NBA. Giannis is sure to control his destination to a certain extent, so market size could be part of the conversation, but if he wants to win games, the Thunder represent the clearest path to a championship.
OKC should already be the clear frontrunner to emerge from the cutthroat West. Anything is possible in that conference, but the Thunder have a bonafide MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an absurdly gifted pair of blossoming secondary stars (Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams), and some of the best depth in the league.
Sam Presti has more or less drilled every move of late, with the possible exception of last season's ill-fated Gordon Hayward trade. OKC can offload a stupid volume of draft picks and young talent without even touching its best players. Milwaukee is sure to push for the likes of Holmgren or JDub, but OKC can probably get this deal across the finish line without breaking up its core.
Just, for a moment, imagine a starting lineup of Holmgren, Antetokounmpo, Williams, Caruso, and Gilgeous-Alexander. That lineup is smothering at every position on defense and borderline unstoppable on offense, with dribble-pass-shoot ability at all five positions and two all-time advantage creators in SGA and Giannis.
Not every NBA superstar longs to live in Oklahoma City, unfortunately, but if Giannis is willing to put aside flashier markets in order to win games at the highest level, the Thunder give him a great shot at that elusive second ring.
1. Golden State Warriors
Best trade assets: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, De'Anthony Melton
The Golden State Warriors certainly can't outbid OKC or Houston in a vacuum, but again, Giannis is sure to command some level of control over his next destination if he demands a trade. Players of his caliber don't leave their fate up to the wind. If the Bucks' MVP decides he wants out, he is going to steer himself to a specific landing spot as best he can.
Odds are that would be the Warriors. The Dubs have enough draft picks and young talent to at least mount a respectable offer, especially if Draymond Green becomes involved in negotiations — perhaps he's rerouted to a third team for extra draft capital or young talent. The Bucks can build around the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, while Golden State goes all-out to win a championship with Steph and Giannis on the same team.
That is one of those dream pairings we all think about in hypothetical terms. Steph's 3-point volume and constant motion intertwined with Giannis' immense downhill pressure and passing chops in the frontcourt. That duo would prove extremely difficult to contain, even if trading for Antetokounmpo inevitably dries up the supporting cast in Golden State.
In addition to the allure of playing next to Curry, Giannis may be drawn to Golden State for business purposes. It's Silicon Valley, the heart of a tech industry that seems to grow by the second. A lot of the NBA's true stars are entrepreneurs on the side and Giannis is no different. San Francisco is a cool town, a big market, and the Warriors' brand is well-established after their recent dynastic run.
Golden State has to be the odds-on favorite if Giannis does demand a trade in the semi-near future.