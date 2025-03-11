3 NFL teams already vaulting into contention this offseason, 2 falling behind

The unofficial start of the 2025 NFL league year has been eventful, to say the least. Between the flurry of signings throughout the legal tampering period and multiple high-profile players getting traded, action has been nonstop.

With so many transactions happening at once, it can be hard to follow who ends up where. But we're here to break everything down for you and highlight the early offseason winners and losers. Below is a list of three clubs quickly on the rise because of their moves thus far, and two teams ceding ground ahead of next season.

Will the Los Angeles Chargers ever take getting Justin Herbert some help seriously?

After cutting longtime sack artist Joey Bosa as a cap casualty, the Los Angeles Chargers seemed ready to splurge. Releasing him gave general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office over $90 million to work with this spring.

Of course, Los Angeles' need to pair franchise quarterback Justin Herbert with a viable No. 1 wide receiver has been well-chronicled. Yet, they haven't only failed to add someone thus far, but the Bolts also lost Joshua Palmer to the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles has had its chances to rectify the issue this offseason. Several proven wideouts were available, including Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Christian Kirk. Are you telling me the team has all this money to spend and couldn't lure any of those players to catch passes from Herbert in sunny California?

Retaining Khalil Mack, Bosa's ex-bookend up front, is a win for the Chargers. So is replacing oft-injured running back J.K. Dobbins with a more durable and consistent option in former Pittsburgh Steelers bruiser Najee Harris. Nonetheless, L.A.'s lack of aerial firepower will remain its Achilles heel until they get Herbert an alpha receiver.

Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears aren't messing around

As Ben Johnson prepares for his first season as a head coach, the Chicago Bears have committed to positioning him for success. They entered the offseason with a clear goal: Beef up the trenches.

Chicago has done just that, overhauling the interior offensive line virtually overnight. The Bears acquired All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and one-time Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson via the Los Angeles Rams. Then, they signed the top center on the open market, Drew Dalman, to a three-year, $42 million deal, including $28 million in guaranteed money.

Defensively, the Bears added former All-Pro lineman Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to bolster their defensive front. The back two levels of Chicago's unit are loaded with talent, and now they've rounded out the rest of the group with established commodities.

Ultimately, the Bears' fate falls on rising second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. If he's the special prospect many touted him to be when Chicago called his name last April, this should be a competitive squad in 2025.

What's going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

The plan for the Seattle Seahawks is clear as day: Get younger. Why, you may ask? Well, we're not entirely sure.

2024 saw Seattle missing the playoffs despite a winning record for the second consecutive season. Finishing above .500 is no easy feat in football, or any sport, for that matter. Nevertheless, the Seahawks viewed their shortcomings as grounds to hit the reset button, even though they've been knocking on the doorstep of contention.

Parting ways with veteran gunslinger Geno Smith and bringing in Sam Darnold to take his place feels like a lateral move, at best. The latter's new receiving corps is bereft of talent following Seattle's decisions to cut Tyler Lockett and trade DK Metcalf to the Steelers.

Despite the youth movement, the Seahawks ostensibly took one step forward and two steps back.

The Minnesota Vikings might have the NFL's most complete roster

Darnold joining the Seahawks paved the way for the Minnesota Vikings to put together what may be the league's strongest 53-man personnel group. It allowed the reigning NFC North runner-ups to retain their marquee free agents while poaching players from other clubs.

Re-signing Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and veteran tailback Aaron Jones is a positive development for the Vikings. And like their division rival, the Bears, Minnesota has emphasized winning at the line of scrimmage.

The Vikings pried away two members of the Indianapolis Colts' perenially sturdy offensive line, center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. They were two of the top interior blockers in football last year and will continue working together in Minnesota to keep 2024 first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy upright.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings successfully courted standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Moreover, Minnesota is reportedly "closing in" on fellow interior disruptor Javon Hargrave.

After winning 14 games last season, the Vikings could be even better in 2025.

The Washington Commanders are ready to take the next step in 2025

This might be cheating, considering they made the NFC Championship Game last season, but the Washington Commanders overachieved tremendously this past season. Nonetheless, they're primed to contend again in 2025 and prove their run wasn't a fluke.

Washington was outclassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game. It wasn't close or pretty; the reigning Super Bowl LIX champs scored 55 points en route to a blowout victory that entrenched them in rarified air. And the Commanders have demonstrably taken that as a challenge to make the necessary adjustments to dethrone their NFC East foe.

Retaining locker room leaders and impactful veteran contributors like eternal All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and security blanket tight end Zach Ertz was a priority for Washington. But they've also supplemented them with stars, landing wide receiver Deebo Samuel and stalwart left tackle Laremy Tunsil in blockbuster swaps.

Samuel is an ideal complement to Washington's No. 1 receiver, Terry McLaurin. The latter is a special deep threat with strong hands and remarkable ball-tracking ability. Meanwhile, the former thrives in the short-to-medium areas of the field as an after-the-catch monster. Plus, budding superstar signal-caller Jayden Daniels now has an elite blindside protector to round out a solid O-line.

Assuming Daniels' ascension continues, the Commanders will be a force to be reckoned with in the immediate and long-term future.