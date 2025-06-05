3 offseason moves Capitals can make to bring Alex Ovechkin another Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals were the second-best team in the NHL for the 2024-25 regular season. If it weren't for late-season slide, they probably would've been President's Trophy winners for the fourth time in franchise history.

Alas, Washington still entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Eastern Conference's top seed, catapulted by the momentum of captain Alex Ovechkin's historic season after he successfully chased down and passed Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky for most goals in NHL history.

Despite that achievement and the surrounding hype, the Capitals wound up crashing out of the postseason in the second round after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Ovechkin will be entering the final year of his contract with Washington in 2025-26, which has sparked much speculation over whether it'll be the last of his illustrious NHL career. So, if next year really is his final shot at claiming another Stanley Cup, the team will need to make some significant roster adjustments to improve upon this year's form.

The Capitals have multiple impending free agents that the front office will have to decide whether to bring back or move on from. It's safe to say most if not all will not be Rocking the Red next year.

That being said, the team will have significant cap space and draft capital to make some significant moves this offseason.

Re-sign forward Anthony Beauvillier

The 27-year-old was acquired via trade at the deadline from the Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh Penguins, slotting in naturally with the team. He logged six points in ten playoff games and only carried a $1.25 million cap hit last year. If Washington can negotiate a team-friendly deal, Beauvillier is much-needed depth that can provide some scoring relief when Ovechkin isn't on a heater of his own.

Make a blockbuster trade at the 2025 NHL Draft

Washington will have five selections at the upcoming NHL Draft, one in each round. The most valuable of that slate will be their first and second round selections (the latter of which was acquired from the Boston Bruins). There are a number of trade candidates the team's brass could look at but a quality centerman should be of top priority. The Capitals' third line was lacking in production last season and a boost on that front could do wonders for their prospects next season.

Take a swing at signing defenseman Aaron Ekblad

Regardless of the result of this year's Stanley Cup Finals, Ekblad will be a hot commodity. He would likely be the most expensive of Washington's potential expenditures in free agency but his production is 100 percent worth it (33 points in 56 games). The impending departures of long-time members TJ Oshie and Niklas Backstrom (both on LTIR last year) will free up plenty of cap space for the front office to play with. It may be unsavory but Ekblad's 20-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances program may give Washington an extra chip to bargain with at the negotiating table.

There are a myriad of other avenues the Capitals may choose to utilize this offseason but these could be the most fruitful if executed. Fans have a lot to be excited about in the nation's capital if the 2024-25 season was any indication.