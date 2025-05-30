Is Alex Ovechkin retiring next season? Capitals PR forced to backpedal in record time

It's no secret Alexander Ovechkin is nearing the end of his illustrious career in the NHL. The long-time Washington Capitals captain had already left his unmistakable mark on the league entering the 2024-25 season but he, of course, achieved what was once thought unachievable by breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record (895).

After crashing out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round, the Capitals will be re-tooling its roster to make another run at a championship. Fans were already expecting Ovechkin to finish off the final year of his contract in Washington but a premature email sent by the team's marketing team gave them all a small heart attack.

Season ticket holders reportedly received a message advertising next season as Ovechkin's last but the team quickly did damage control, posting to X to clarify the mistake.

"No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin's future following the 2025-26 NHL season," the post reads. "An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin's final year."

Alex Ovechkin is not retiring yet despite Capitals marketing scare

"The Great Eight," as he's called, has previously given vague answers about his future in the NHL, well aware he has only one year on his contract remaining but is still playing solid hockey. Capitals brass, too, isn't revealing any plans to negotiate an extension but neither party has declined such an extension is impossible.

In fact, there's optimism Ovechkin could stay another year before riding off into the sunset and closing his playing career in Russia like he's always said.

“I think we’ve learned with him to leave possibilities open all the time,” president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan said. “I think he had a fun year this year. He really enjoyed himself. The team had a lot of fun together and was successful, and I think he’ll come back, and we’ll see where it goes from there. Hopefully, he has another good year.”

Ovechkin finished the season with 897 career goals, two more than Gretzky. Barring a career-ending injury (knock on wood) he'll become the first player in NHL history to reach 900. From there he can continue to chase "The Great One" and others in additional goal scoring categories.

So, don't worry, hockey fans. We haven't seen the last of Ovechkin's greatness. At least for one more year.