3 opponents heel John Cena must face before he retires

John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has caused ramifications across professional wrestling. It was talked about not only within wrestling, but across sports media. The biggest fan favorite for the last two decades sided with The Rock in an effort to become the WWE Champion one more time before hanging up the jorts at the end of 2025. That plan starts as early as WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he takes on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

But along the way, he will have to battle some foes, and these are three men who have to face this version of John Cena before his time in wrestling is done.

3. R-Truth

Don’t bat your eyes at the idea of R-Truth versus John Cena. They have a clear history as both allies and enemies. Recently, R-Truth has comically praised Cena as his “childhood hero,” even using his moves whenever he can. But since Elimination Chamber, Truth has been “crashing out,” as some would say, on social media. These two need a face-to-face, even if it starts as comedy and ends as tragedy.

Imagine Truth confronting Cena and demanding an explanation. Cena runs down Truth the only way he can, making a joke of the first Black man to hold the NWA Championship. This would lead to a match that would again seem like a joke. Until Cena gives Truth the worse beating of a lifetime. That would further the narrative that this isn’t the Cena fans knew and anything is possible.

2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles would love another attempt to “beat up John Cena.” Who wouldn’t, especially now? When they first battled, Styles was stepping into WWE as the new face. The last time they faced each other in a one-on-one battle was back on Feb. 27, 2018, with Cena picking up the win.

It would be interesting to see what Cena versus Styles would look like in this iteration. Styles is clearly at the end of his career, and he’s spoken openly about such. Cena is retiring this year and has turned his back on all the fans that have powered him for decades. Would Styles be able to get through to Cena, or would this be another loss on Styles’s resume at this point in his career? Either way, it would be a great story to see play out.

1. Randy Orton

Cena versus Randy Orton is an iconic feud in WWE history. Two of the top prospects of their time became legends along the way, with much of it tied together. According to Cagematch, Orton stands atop the list of opponents Cena has faced the most. As of March 8, 2025, they’ve battled 123 times, with Cena having 100 wins to 22 losses and one draw.

But this, this is an entirely different time and two different men. A week ago, fans saw the kick heard around the world and showered Cena with boos. Moments before that, Randy Orton’s return was cheered, setting off a major angle with Kevin Owens heading into WrestleMania 41. There’s no telling who will come out on top between Owens and Orton, but if Cena defeats Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, it will only make sense to see Cena and Orton go at it again. SummerSlam 2025 perhaps?