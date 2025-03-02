John Cena shocks WWE fans, turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

There has been a vocal group of wrestling fans over the years, clamoring for John Cena to turn heel, but it never happened. But after over 21 years as a face, or a good guy, Cena has finally embraced his inner villain, joining forces with "The Final Boss," The Rock.

At Elimination Chamber 2025 on Saturday, Cena won the Elimination Chamber match to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Cena won by last eliminating CM Punk via technical knockout via the STF submission move, after an unintended assist from Seth Rollins. Now, Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

After the match, Rhodes entered the ring to answer The Rock's question about being "his champion" and "selling his soul." Rhodes gave his answer, telling The Rock to "go f*** yourself." Cena initially embraced Rhodes, but then looked towards The Rock with a scowl, and then hit the Undisputed WWE champion with a low blow.

The attack continued, with Cena hitting Rhodes with his own gold watch. From there, The Rock attacked Rhodes with the weight belt, striking him multiple times across his back.

Oh, and rapper Travis Scott watched on in the ring (for some reason).

The expectation was that someone would turn heel, possibly at WrestleMania 41, whether it was Rhodes or Cena. The fact that it took place at Elimination Chamber was shocking. But now, Cena will be the villain in this storyline with Rhodes with over a month of weekly television to build it.

Cena is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns with 16. Cena has the chance to do so at WrestleMania. After losing the men's Royal Rumble match, Cena teased the heel turn, saying that winning a world championship would be "best for business."

Now, Cena has joined forces with The Rock, his former rival, looking to win World Championship No. 17. And just like that, the intrigue heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas has only increased, with Cena being a heel for the first time since 2003. Buckle up, it's going to be an eventful ride to "The Grandest Stage of Them All" on Apr. 19 and 20.