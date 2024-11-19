3 Philadelphia 76ers most to blame for awful start to 2024-25 season
By Lior Lampert
It's been roughly a month since opening night, and the Philadelphia 76ers have as many wins (two) as the lowly Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.
The 76ers have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA through the early goings of the 2024-25 campaign. Despite adding nine-time All-Star wing Paul George this summer to form what was perceived to be the best "Big 3" in basketball with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they've struggled mightily. Philadelphia was expected to be among the shortlist of Eastern Conference title contenders, though that's been far from the case thus far.
While much of Philly's deficiencies can be attributed to poor health, some are merely a lack of execution or attention to detail. Several factors are at stake, and many people are at fault for their dismal start to the year, headlined by the trio of individuals below.
3. Paul George
As stated previously, the Sixers acquired George this offseason. Not only this, but they paid a handsome price to do so -- signing him to a four-year, $212 maximum contract. Albeit a small sample size, the beginning of his tenure in Philadelphia hasn't resembled anything close to the monetary value invested in him.
Offensively, George hasn't shot the ball well. He's averaging 16.5 points per game while posting 39.8 and 31.1 percentage clips from the field and 3-point range, respectively. Those would represent his lowest marks in each category in over a decade. Moreover, the 34-year-old's 3.5 times nightly turnovers would be the second-highest for him.
Of course, the consistently lacking presence of superstar center Joel Embiid and reigning Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey's hamstring injury complicates matters. George's ramp-up process from a hyperextended left knee he suffered in the preseason that forced him to miss time also doesn't help. Regardless, his salary and track record don't align with what we've seen from him.
George's saving grace preventing him from being higher on this list is his playmaking/defensive efforts. He's posting a strong 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest, demonstrating his ability to impact winning even when the scoring efficiency is down.
Veteran big man Andre Drummond is the only Sixer with a better defensive rating than George (110). The latter's patented two-way play has yet to take shape, but at least he's holding up his bargain on one end of the floor.
2. Nick Nurse
76ers head coach Nick Nurse has gotten the short end of the stick this season. He anticipated having an elite starting five plus a serviceable set of role players. Alas, that's not how the cookie has crumbled for the sideline chief, putting his job security in question.
Nurse and the Sixers have undoubtedly faced adversity this season and are in an unenviable, precarious spot. Still, he's done himself or his squad no favors, failing to put them in positions to succeed.
Philadelphia isn't rebounding the ball or shooting well while ranking near the bottom of the league in pace. Amid their woes with fundamental aspects of the game, Nurse hasn't urged the group to play with more tempo and a sense of urgency. Trying to pick up easy, quick baskets feels like a reasonable adjustment to being without your top scorer(s). But even with Embiid in and out of the lineup, they continue their slow, methodical offense.
1. Joel Embiid
Last but most certainly not least, the entire Sixers' operation is built to revolve around Embiid. Yet, he's been dreadful and unhealthy. Considering everything starts and ends with him in Philadelphia, everything is falling apart at the seams.
Embiid hasn't looked right since tearing his left lateral meniscus in January 2023 and ostensibly deteriorating. He's been especially sluggish this season and a far cry from the dominant MVP-caliber seven-footer we've become accustomed to seeing. To make matters worse, "The Process" has only suited up for two of Philly's first 12 games.
When Embiid is available, he's done more harm than good for the Sixers. His -14.7 net rating (which is the second-lowest on the team) exemplifies how ineffective he's been. It's been so rough that retired NBA veteran Chandler Parsons suggested Philadelphia shut him down for the year.
With averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks on paltry .269/.100/.1000 shooting splits, this version of Embiid is sinking the 76ers. And frankly, no end in sight is imminent, making the three-year, $193 million extension he signed in September eerily frightening.