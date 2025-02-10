3 Philadelphia Eagles who have to be brought back to repeat as Super Bowl champs
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best built teams in the NFL in recent years, but didn't have their second Super Bowl title to show for it. This offseason, the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman pushed every right button and it has paid off.
On Sunday, the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 to claim their second-ever Lombardi Trophy. The game represented what was on the scoreboard, as it was a one-sided beatdown by the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes had no answers for Philadelphia's defense. Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense could not stop quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Luckily for the Eagles, most of their starters are locked in for next season. But there are some that are set to hit the open market. Here are three Eagles that need to be brought back if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
3. DE Josh Sweat
One of the best things the Eagles can do is to try and keep this defense intact. One mainstay could retire in Brandon Graham. In that case, the Eagles and Howie Roseman can't afford to let defensive end Josh Sweat walk in free agency.
Sweat has thrived since earning a starter's role in the Eagles defense in 2021, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. This season, Sweat recorded 41 combined tackles (27 solo, 14 assisted), 15 quarterback hits, and eight sacks. In Super Bowl LIX, Sweat recorded six total tackles, three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss.
Throughout his career, Sweat 237 combined tackles (148 solo, 89 assisted), 97 quarterback hits, 43 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.
It's probably going to be difficult for the Eagles to keep him, considering he is one of the top pass rushers available in free agency. But if anyone can get something done, it will be Roseman.
2. G Mekhi Becton
One of the more underrated signings the Eagles made last offseason was bringing in former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton. Originally an offensive tackle out of Louisville, Becton didn't pan out like the Jets had hoped, mostly due to injuries. After the 2023 season, Becton hit free agency, and the Eagles came calling, signing him to a one-year, $2.75 million contract. But the catch was, he would be moved to guard.
In typical Eagles fashion, Becton fit in seamlessly. That is a testament to the work offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has been with the organization since 2013, and whatever advice he gave Becton, worked.
In 903 snaps played entering Super Bowl LIX, Becton allowed just 25 pressures, three sacks, and two quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus.
Now, Becton has the chance to cash in in free agency. Given how important it is to have a solid offensive line, Becton could be one of the top interior offensive linemen available. Even Spotrac has Becton's market value at $10.2 million per year. But if Becton wants to stay to win multiple Super Bowls, the Eagles should try to get a deal done.
1. LB Zack Baun
One of the team's most unsung heroes this season was linebacker Zack Baun. The linebacker was selected in the third round by the New Orleans Saints out of Wisconsin. Baun didn't pan out too well in New Orleans, with the team opting to move on from him. Roseman liked what he saw from Baun, and decided to take a chance on him, signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million.
Baun fit in perfectly in Vic Fangio's defense, as he became a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. Baun recorded 151 combined tackles (93 solo, 58 assisted), five forced fumbles, five quarterback hits, four passes defended, and 3.5 sacks.
In Super Bowl LIX, Baun had a clutch interception near the end of the second quarter deep in Chiefs territory, which set up a Jalen Hurts 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to extend the Eagles' lead to 24-0.
Given how well Baun performed this season, the Eagles can't afford to let him leave. Roseman needs to work his magic to get a deal done to ensure he doesn't play for another team in 2025.