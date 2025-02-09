Fansided

Super Bowl 59: Your Hub for FanSided’s 2025 Super Bowl LIX coverage

Eagles vs. Chiefs predictions, injury news, fan moments in New Orleans, halftime set lists, ref assignments, TV ratings and more — we’re keeping you on the pulse of all things Super Bowl 59.

By Megan Melle

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press Conference
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press Conference / Chris Graythen/GettyImages
The football world is ready for Super Bowl LIX, and whether you’re watching for the Big Game, the cultural moments, the halftime show, the Super Bowl squares or to see if Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles can play spoiler to the threepeat attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs, this year’s game has just about every storyline you could ask for as a fan. 

There's the referee controversy, the matchup history, the Taylor Swift effect and more. With the Big Easy as its backdrop, Super Bowl 59 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET., followed by the heavily prop-betted national anthem, opening coin toss and any pre-game commentary that might push it back a few minutes. Until then, we’re keeping you on the pulse of all things Super Bowl 59.

