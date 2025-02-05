Chiefs vs Eagles inactives: Midweek injury report and prediction for Super Bowl LIX
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are a mere days away from facing off for the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LIX. With that comes the added pressure to perform, and an unfortunate fate which some players must face – not all of them will start the game, in part due to injury.
Thankfully for both of these teams and the NFL, the vast majority of the Eagles and Chiefs rosters are healthy. However, that does not guarantee said players will be active come the opening whistle.
The Chiefs and Eagles played in one previous Super Bowl just three years ago, with Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes coming out on top, 38-35 over Jalen Hurts and Co. The Eagles are in search of redemption, while the Chiefs can make history as the first franchise to win three straight Super Bowls.
Philadelphia Eagles inactives list
Fortunately for Philadelphia, none of their key contributors have been declared out. The Eagles have reseted any number of players, including Saquon Barkley, for much of the past week as a precaution. However, we will not list those players on the official injury report since they are guaranteed to play barring an unfortunate setback. The following players are questionable, however.
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Britain Covey
WR
Neck
Questionable
Kenneth Gainwell
RB
Concussion
Questionable
Brandon Graham
DE
Elbow
Questionable
CJ Uzomah
TE
Abdomen
Questionable
The most notable name on that list is Graham, who was expected to miss the entire season with a torn tricep. However, Graham was activated from injured reserves and has since been practicing with the team. Even if he can only make a small impact, Graham's presence on the Eagles defensive line will be felt in what could be his final game in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives list
The Chiefs, in search of their third straight Super Bowl, are healthier than they've ever been at his point of the season. Kansas City has just one player listed on their full injury report, minus a number of key contributors who are resting prior to one of the biggest games of their lives. For example, quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed a few days of practice due to a looming ankle injury, though he will not miss the game itself.
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Skyy Moore
WR
Abdomen
Doubtful
Moore likely wasn't going to play a major impact in the game itself, but the Chiefs are down another weapon for Mahomes and must fill the former second-round pick's shoes. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown have both stepped up in recent weeks, buoyed by JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins. The Chiefs ought to be fine on the outside.
Super Bowl LIX prediction based on initial Chiefs-Eagles injury report
Just last season, the Chiefs limped to their second straight Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, but it didn't matter, and Kansas City still defeated the San Francisco 49ers. This season, the Chiefs are fully healthy, minus Moore who didn't make much of an impact in 2024-25 anyway. Kansas City is facing off against a strong Eagles team and, frankly, history. No NFL team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, but no NFL team has ever been put together like these Chiefs. While I believe the Eagles to be the more talented team, especially up front at both lines of scrimmage, betting against Kansas City isn't recommended at this point in time.