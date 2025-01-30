Eagles get injury update they were hoping for as Super Bowl legend could retire on top
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles received some welcome injury news over a week ahead of their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs have the advantage of back-to-back Super Bowl champion status, one area the Eagles should have an edge is both lines of scrimmage. On the defensive line, Philly could have Brandon Graham back and (marginally) healthy despite a torn tricep that was supposed to keep him out for the season.
Graham is 36 years old and, unlike many of his younger Eagles teammates, knows what it takes to win a Lombardi trophy. Graham's Eagles defeated the New England Patriots with Nick Foles as their quarterback in one of the best underdog stories in NFL history. In fact, it was Graham's strip sack that most Eagles fans remember from that game, along with the constant pressure Brady faced as a result of a strong Philly effort along the defensive line.
Brandon Graham gives Eagles a major boost before Super Bowl LIX
To beat the Chiefs, Graham and the Eagles will need more of the same. It's unclear if this is Graham's final game or not, but we'd be hard-pressed to blame him for retiring on top. Graham thought he had a good chance to play earlier this week, which caught some Eagles fans and media off-guard.
“This has been the easiest injury, I’d say, out of the injuries I’ve had,” Graham said. “Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. . . . It’s just making sure I’m building muscle, I’m getting stronger and doing the right things to where I’m not re-hurting it. We’ll see what the docs say, see what’s going on, and go from there.”
On Thursday, Philadelphia opened their practice window for Graham, clearing the way for him to practice with the team. While he may not be a full-go by next Sunday, any impact he can have is a positive one, even if it's just getting reps in practice.
Graham initially thought he would retire after the 2024 season, but his mentality may have changed considering he spent much of this season rehabbing. While recovering from such a severe injury is tough enough, Graham was pleasantly surprised that he was able to return by Super Bowl LIX. If he plays well enough to earn another payday, who's to say what he might decide this offseason?
Either way, the Eagles need all the help they can get up front. Creating havoc in front of Mahomes is paramount if Philadelphia plans on having any chance to stop a three-peat in its tracks.