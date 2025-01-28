3 Philadelphia Eagles who would end NFL career in style with Super Bowl LIX win
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs for a reason, as the latter is chasing a Super Bowl three-peat, a feat which has never been accomplished in NFL history. The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, an elite set of skill-position players and one of the best defenses in the NFL to boot. There are few weaknesses, which makes the Eagles task all the tougher. How do you defeat what, on paper, looks like an unbeatable force?
If the Chiefs are the immovable object, the Eagles are an unstoppbale force, especially up front. The areas where Philadelphia is lacking, such as the passing game, are masked by elite line play on both sides of the ball. It's tough to lose games when you consistently win the line of scrimmage. By the fourth quarter, the Eagles are essentially playing against a practice squad. Yes, their advantage is that noticeable.
Enforcing their will on the Chiefs is a different challenge altogether, though, and it's why Eagles fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. Providing Philadelphia even more motivation is that for some of the veterans on their roster, this could very well be their last game. Going out a winner is the best-case scenario for every NFL player, though it's rarely the case. Can these Eagles players break the trend?
3. Darius Slay could retire as a Super Bowl champion, and probably should
There's a chance the Eagles keep Darius Slay around next season, but at 34 years old he was reportedly preparing to play his final home game at Lincoln Financial Field just last week. 34 is old for a cornerback, and Philadelphia would be wise to pursue a younger replacement either in the NFL Draft or free agency. It's been a great run for Slay, who was at one time one of the best cornerbacks in the league, both with Detroit and then the Eagles.
Slay once told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he didn't plan on playing more than 13 NFL seasons. This year was his twelfth. While Slay could hold on for another season and collect a paycheck elsewhere, if the Eagles don't plan on employing him in 2025, why not go out on top?
Again, players dream of this opportunity. Retiring with a Lombardi trophy in your arms is the best way to go out. The Eagles would lose just under $5 million if they designated Slay a post-June 1 cut. Considering they owe him over $13 million next season, he seems like a likely cap casualty.
2. Is DC Vic Fangio done with the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could very well hang up his whistle after this season. The Eagles defense has taken a massive step forward under Fangio this season in particular. This defensive line is as good as it gets, and it's why many pundits favored the Eagles in the NFC all season long, even as the Lions and Vikings battled it out for the NFC North.
That defensive dominance was on fully display last weekend during the NFC Championship, as the Eagles held Jayden Daniels in check, something few contenders have been able to do all season long. There's a reason rookie quarterbacks typically fall short of the Super Bowl, and it's defensive coordinators like Fangio.
When Fangio agreed to take the job in Philly, he said he was excited to finish his career where it started.
"It's a good thrill to come back 40 years later and hopefully finish it out here," Fangio said. "Coaching in football has more of an impact on the game than baseball does, than most other sports...There's no other sport where you huddle up. You're making a call every single time, so you have an important impact."
Fangio's coaching career began in Pennsylvania, and it could very well end there, too. Roll credits.
1. Brandon Graham can end his Eagles career on a high note
Brandon Graham is an Eagles Super Bowl hero, but he's also 37 years old and entering a void year in his contract. Graham was responsible for the strip sack that essentially clinched their first and only Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He will always be remembered in Philly for that moment, and deserves to go out on his own terms. Hopefully, that's as a champion.
Graham suffered a torn tricep this year, and it was thought he'd miss the rest of the season. Clearly, we underestimated Graham's resolve. The Michigan product is eager to come back for the Super Bowl, which suggests he may have an ulterior motive.
“This has been the easiest injury, I’d say, out of the injuries I’ve had,” Graham said. “Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. . . . It’s just making sure I’m building muscle, I’m getting stronger and doing the right things to where I’m not re-hurting it. We’ll see what the docs say, see what’s going on, and go from there.”
Graham said he is taking things one day at a time, but with two weeks off and a career's worth of memories stored, who are the Eagles to tell him no? At the very least, Graham should be healthy enough to dress and make some sort of an impact on the practice field.
It could be his last game as well.