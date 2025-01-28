Eagles Super Bowl hero's return should be extremely awkward for Tom Brady
As if the Philadelphia Eagles needed any help along their defensive line, Nick Sirianni and Co. received some welcomed news on Tuesday morning, as Super Bowl legend Brandon Graham is expected to return in the coming weeks.
The two-week bye in between the NFC Championship and Super Bowl is a huge boost for any and all players, but especially those suffering from low-profile injuries that would otherwise hamper them in the biggest game of their career.
What makes Graham's return all the more impressive is that he tore his tricep, which is typically an injury that takes an entire season to heal from. However, Graham is in his late-30's and doesn't have a lot of football left in him. For all we know, this could be Graham's last ride. Why not go out in style?
Brandon Graham's return creates awkward energy for Tom Brady and Co.
Graham had planned to retire after the 2024 season, but now that he rested most of the season with an upper-body injury, who knows?
"I feel good," Graham said. "This has been the easiest injury, I'd say, out of the injuries I've had. Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. .... It's just making sure I'm building muscle, I'm getting stronger and doing the right things to where I'm not re-hurting it. We'll see what the docs say, see what's going on, and go from there."
While Graham will be playing in his third Super Bowl, it's a familiar setting for FOX analyst Tom Brady as well. Brady has seven titles to his name, but was robbed of another in large part thanks to Graham. The Eagles lone Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl LII, when Graham strip-sacked Brady to essentially clinch Philly's first Lombardi trophy.
Brady's had a tough time adjusting to the broadcast booth, but has improved as the season's progressed. The Eagles are a team Brady knows well, as FOX primarily broadcasts NFC teams. He also played against many of the stars on the field, as Brady retired from the NFL in 2022.
The Super Bowl is an awkward scene for Brady these days as most of us are old enough to remember him dominating the space and media coverage every postseason. Now, it's Mahomes turn, and the NFL GOAT argument is an obvious discussion we're going to hear over and over and over again for two weeks in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX.
At the very least, we know Brady can't get too comfortable with Graham lingering nearby.