Quarterback of the future falls into Raiders', Tom Brady's laps in latest mock draft
Tom Brady's first offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders is one that is going to have tons of challenges. He has already completed two of them, hiring a general manager and head coach, but helping to build out the roster will be the toughest one of all. The Raiders need help virtually everywhere you turn, but particularly at the quarterback position.
Both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are under contract for the 2025 season, but let's be real - neither of them is a long-term solution under center as starters. With that in mind, Brady and Co. must find a way to get Las Vegas a quarterback to build around.
The Raiders could look in free agency and sign a guy like Russell Wilson, but would that really excite the fan base much after how his season just ended? Sure, he has the Pete Carroll connection, but there isn't much else to get excited about. The best way for the Raiders to find their long-term answer at quarterback is in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that's easier said than done.
Las Vegas winning two of its last three games not only eliminated any chance that they had at picking No. 1 overall, but bumped the team down to the No. 6 overall draft slot. Obviously, the Raiders could still get a really good player at No. 6 overall, but the odds of them getting one of the two best quarterbacks in an overall weak class felt slim to none. Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft for NFL.com, though, suggests Las Vegas' odds of getting its quarterback for the future are greater than anyone could've thought.
Latest mock draft has Shedeur Sanders falling into Raiders' lap
It's important to note that Jeremiah bases his mock drafts on what he hears around the league, so him having Las Vegas taking Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado with the No. 6 overall pick has to be an encouraging sign for Raiders fans and for Brady.
Sanders profiles as a quarterback who fits what Brady could be looking for. He isn't much of a rushing threat, but he is an accurate pocket passer, much like Brady was. The 22-year-old led his conference with 353 completions, a 74 percent completion percentage, 37 touchdown passes, and a 168.2 QB rating this past season. Sanders wound up finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
Given Sanders' scouting report, there's a realistic chance that had the Raiders picked No. 1 overall, they'd elect to select him, so, to get him at No. 6 overall without having to part with any future assets would be a massive success for Brady and Las Vegas.