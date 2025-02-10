The Boo Era: Super Bowl 59 crowd was not excited at all to see Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, welcome to The Boo Era, circa Super Bowl 59.
It appears NFL fans have had it with the Taylor Swift takeover (gimmick?) at the Super Bowl, though it’s probably more Philadelphia Eagles fans than casual fans. Fans in attendance in the Caesar’s Superdome had mixed reactions to Swift being shown on the video board during the game.
To be fair, she was the talk of last year’s Super Bowl after she traveled across the country amid her Era’s world tour and she’s dominated broadcast time since she and Travis Kelce have become a power couple.
Swift has been one the biggest storylines of the Kansas City Chiefs aside from their pursuit for a third-straight Super Bowl. And the Philadelphia contingent that made the cross-country trip to the Big Easy are clearly over it.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Philadelphia Eagles fans pack out Caesar’s Superdome and Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs fans have been warned
It started back when the Kansas City Chiefs were introduced onto the field. The boos rang so loud, it was as if the game was being played at Lincoln Financial Field rather than the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.
Then it was amplified when the Eagles were introduced to the field. The penultimate decibel level before the Eagles scored the first touchdown of the game came when Swift was shown on the big screens inside the stadium.
It’s probably less that the NFL is playing up Swift each time she’s in attendance and more about Philly fans making their presence known. They’ve largely outnumbered Kansas City fans in Sunday’s game.
If there’s one thing about Eagles fans, they aren’t going to shy away from a chance to jeer at an opposing fan base. That means every time Swift is shown in the stadium, expect the boos to grow increasingly louder.