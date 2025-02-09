Final Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl LIX: Injury updates and more
At this point, we might just be able to have the Kansas City Chiefs' presence in the Super Bowl pre-written before we ever get into the regular season. On Sunday in New Orleans, they'll be vying for their third-straight Super Bowl victory but this will also be the fifth Super Bowl in the last six years that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have represented the AFC.
It's been somewhat fascinating, however, to see how things have progressed for the Chiefs this season specifically. Despite questions about the Kansas City offense, despite massive injuries throughout the roster, and even lesser-talked about losses like L'Jarius Sneed from last year, this team still ran way to take the No. 1 seed in the AFC and went 15-1 before resting starters in Week 18.
Once the playoffs began, it's just been more of the same when it comes to the Chiefs in the playoffs. While some have been highly critical of the refs and the officiating with Kansas City in the postseason — most notably in the AFC Championship Game victory over the rival Buffalo Bills — the truth of the matter is that this team's experience has consistently helped carry them. Having Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and so on have helped.
But as mentioned, injuries have been a factor for the Chiefs throughout much of the season. That, in turn, has fans wondering if the Super Bowl will be a similar story. So let's check in on the final injury report for Kansas City coming into this matchup against the Eagles, the second time that these two teams have met in the Big Game in the last three years.
Chiefs final injury report for Super Bowl 59
Chiefs Player
Injury
Friday Practice Status
Super Bowl Injury Status
Skyy Moore (IR)
Abdomen
Limited
Doubtful
Matt Araiza
Illness
Full
Playing
Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
Full
Playing
Jawaan Taylor
Knee
Full
Playing
There were only four players listed on the Chiefs injury report coming into the Super Bowl but, as of Friday, it's virtually all systems go for Kansas City. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who's been on IR, has been limited in practice all week trying to give it a go against Philadelphia. Considering that he's listed as doubtful, though, that seems highly unlikely that he'll actually be able to suit up for this game with the lingering abdominal inury.
It's good news for the Chiefs, though, that the other three players listed on the injury report are all good to go. Mahomes is the best quarterback in football but the ankle injury has lingered around for more than a month at this point. He's played and practiced through it and shouldn't be hindered by it once we get the opening kickoff.
Beyond that, Jawaan Taylor is the big right tackle the Chiefs will absolutely be relying on. Not only do they have the matchup with the fierce Eagles defensive front but Kansas City has also shuffled around the O-line in the playoffs. Taylor has been a constant on the right side with Trey Smith. As for Matt Araiza, his punting could be huge as KC aims to gain an advantage on Sunday in the field position battle.