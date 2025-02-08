What time does Super Bowl 59 kick off? Full Eagles vs. Chiefs schedule
The wait is almost over as the kickoff of Super Bowl 59 is rapidly approaching. The Kansas City Chiefs are bidding for NFL history as they go for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles, who they kicked their current dynasty run off against with a win in Super Bowl 57 two years ago.
That previous matchup was one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls ever, so the potential for another barn-burner is high with both teams retaining a lot of talent from the previous contest. Even if most of the country probably isn't thrilled with getting yet another rematch, there should be plenty of eyeballs locked onto the big game once again.
When will Super Bowl 59 kick off?
As is tradition, Super Bowl 59 will officially kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET. While the game is usually advertised with a 6:30 p.m. ET kick, there is usually a few minutes of buffer time built in for the national anthem, opening coin toss and pre-game commentary from the broadcast crews.
The 6:40 kickoff time is a solid time that allows the game to maximize prime time potential on the East Coast while carrying the West Coast into prime time. The network that broadcasts the game also utiliizes the Super Bowl to either launch a new television show or promote an existing one with a special episode airing immediately after the game.
How can you watch Super Bowl 59?
Super Bowl 59 will be broadcast on FOX, which also carried the previous Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup two years ago, in the United States. Since FOX doesn't have a streaming service of its own like the league's other broadcast partners, NFL fans looking to stream the action can either use Tubi (which will feature the FOX stream and is free) or NFL+, which requires a subscription but allows you to stream the game on any mobile device.
International fans looking to watch the big game can check this link, which provides information for many different regions around the world. The NFL is trying to grow its brand globally so don't be shocked if we hear about record-setting viewership numbers when the global audience is factored into Super Bowl 59's final audience totals.