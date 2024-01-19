Patrick Mahomes record in playoffs as Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a lot of success in the NFL. Let's take a look at how Mahomes' career has gone in the postseason.
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid traded up to the 10th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Then, for the next year, nobody paid much attention to the young quarterback. The Chiefs stuck with veteran Alex Smith for another year, allowing Mahomes the time he needed to develop and get acclimated.
The Chiefs offensive reign didn't begin with Mahomes, however. It began a year earlier, in 2017, with Alex Smith at the helm. The 2017 Chiefs were a powerhouse through the first five weeks of the season. The team had won 26 of their last 30 regular season games and were leading the league in scoring with 32.8 points per game.
During the following offseason, the Chiefs decided to trade Smith and entered the 2018 NFL season with Mahomes as their starting quarterback.
When Mahomes was handed the reins, the offense was equipped with future Hall of Fame talent like tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with budding stars like running back Kareem Hunt and receiver Sammy Watkins. Combined with Reid's play calling, the 2018 Chiefs offense was a dream scenario for Mahomes, and it didn't take long for him to become a household name.
Why hasn't Patrick Mahomes played a playoff game on the road?
In the three seasons prior to Mahomes becoming the starting quarterback, the Chiefs had a 33-15 record with two division titles and three consecutive playoff appearances. During the 2018 season, the addition of Mahomes to the starting lineup gave Kansas City got the push they needed to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed. That guaranteed them homefield advantage throughout the postseason.
In 2020 and 2022, the Chiefs earned the AFC's top seed in 2020 and 2022, which earned them homefield advantage once again.
The Chiefs have failed to secure the AFC's top seed just three times in Mahomes' six seasons as a starter. In 2019 and 2021, when the Chiefs were the No. 2 seed, they were guaranteed homefield advantage unless they played against the AFC's No. 1 seed — the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The 2019 Ravens and 2021 Titans, however, both lost in the AFC Divisional Round, which guaranteed homefield advantage for the No. 2 seed Kansas City teams.
The 2023 NFL season was the first time that Kansas City has fallen to the third seed since Mahomes became the starter. As the third seed, the Chiefs will have to travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes playoff record with Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has a 12-3 record in the postseason. His first two postseason losses both came against Tom Brady. The first one was in the AFC Championship Game against the 2018 New England Patriots and the second was in Super Bowl LV against the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His third postseason loss came against Joe Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals in the AFC Championship Game after the 2021 season.
How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?
Mahomes has won two Super Bowl championships. The first one was against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, which the Chiefs won 31-20. Mahomes lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City returned to the big game and Mahomes captured his second ring in Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-25.