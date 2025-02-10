Travis Kelce literally looks ready to retire after worst first half of career in Super Bowl LIX
Travis Kelce may not have to announce his retirement after the game because his performance in the first half of Super Bowl 59 told us everything we need to know about his playing future. Not to be dramatic, but Kelce’s worst half of his postseason career pretty much looks like the beginning of the end.
Kelce was already criticized for his season, which was his worst since he entered the NFL in 2013. He finished with a career-low 823 yards and career-low three receiving touchdowns.
In the first half of the Super Bowl, he didn’t have a single catch, which is the first time he’s ever had a catch-less first half in the postseason. As the cool kids say, Kelce might be washed.
I won’t badger the point though because Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback and Andy Reid is his play caller. If any duo is going to be able to pull Kelce — and subsequently the Kansas City Chiefs —offense out of this funk, it would be them.
Travis Kelce’s terrible first half performance sheds light on pending NFL future
There’s been a lot of talk about Kelce’s future in the NFL this season. It particularly became a topic ahead of the Super Bowl. He’s in his age 35 season and not looking nearly as elite as he did the previous eight seasons.
This year and last are the first time he didn’t reach 1,000 receiving yards since his third year in the NFL. While he reached some historic milestones, it shouldn’t take away from his down season.
The Chiefs struggled to get any offense going and that’s largely due to the Philadelphia Eagles defense. But Kelce was a non-factor as well. He was targeted twice, despite not getting a catch in the first half.
Kansas City is a second-half team when it comes to the Super Bowl. They won’t, however, come back to win a third-straight title if Kelce and Mahomes can’t get on the same page.
If Kelce finishes the Super Bowl without a catch, it should all but seal a final season. I’m sure he’ll want to go out with a championship. If he continues to play and continues to have less of an impact, it would be the worst ending to a probable hall of fame career.