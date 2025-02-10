Nothing New: Chiefs awful start is par for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Super Bowls
Philadelphia Eagles fans, act like you’ve been here before because you have. The last time the Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they built a 10-point lead that ended with a three-point loss.
In fact, every Super Bowl that Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have been in, they’ve been down at least 10 points. Their only loss is to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yeah, I wouldn’t get your hopes up.
Even if the Eagles’ perfect half, capitalized by a Cooper DeJean interception returned for a touchdown, ignites a massive fire under the team. This is a long game. When it comes to the Super Bowl, not even a 28-3 lead is safe.
So enjoy it while it lasts, but Mahomes and the Chiefs are no strangers to playing from behind in the big game. It also means the Eagles better not be complacent in the second half if they want to dethrone the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs slow start is routine for Super Bowls
Let’s wind back the clock a little bit. In last year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs trailed 10-0 to San Francisco before coming back to win 25-22. The year before that, the Eagles were up 24-14 at halftime before losing 38-35 on a game-winning field goal.
And then Mahomes’ first Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers built a 20-10 lead after three quarters, only to give up 21 straight points and lose 31-20. So don’t count the Chiefs out, especially with Mahomes under center.
The Chiefs haven’t looked good at all this game, a summation of their season. The only difference is, their defense can’t seem to keep the Eagles from scoring. Obviously they slanted their game plan to take Saquon Barkley out of the game. That’s worked so far.
Jalen Hurts has answered the call and played well, minus an early interception. The Eagles defense has played phenomenal against Mahomes, forcing him to be uncomfortable in the pocket and even forcing a turnover for a touchdown.
The Eagles are tasked with keeping this pressure up. They can’t let up against Mahomes. He always finds a way to win. He’s done it in every Super Bowl he’s won. Super Bowl 59 could be the next iteration.