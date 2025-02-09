Travis Kelce’s pregame Super Bowl outfit is straight out of Boogie Nights
The Kansas City Chiefs are going for the elusive three-peat in Sunday night's Super Bowl LIX. The stage is set perfectly. With New Orleans decked out for football's biggest game, the Chiefs will go up against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has something to prove. If Kansas City wins, it will be hard to its their place in the NFL history books.
Central to the Chiefs' success, as always, is tight end Travis Kelce. It has been a challenging season for Kelce, but he has come alive in the playoffs, per usual. He is more than Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. He is Kansas City's cheat code, possessing an almost telepathic connection to the greatest quarterback in recent memory.
Before Kelce pokes holes in the Eagles defense, however, he's walking the red carpet pregame. The Super Bowl moonlights as a fashion show for football's biggest stars. Kelce took advantage of the additional media attention, donning one of the best pregame fits we've seen all year.
The Chiefs' tight end went for a throwback, channeling the 70s with what feels like an outfit pulled directly from Paul Thomas Anderson's smash hit Boogie Nights. Burt Reynolds would be proud.
I'm choosing to believe that Kelce did, in fact, have Boogie Nights in mind when he planned this fit. Tell me Jack Horner or Dirk Diggler didn't wear that exact suit a some point.
The '70s were quite a moment in fashion, and few films have captured the culture of that time period, specifically in Los Angeles, better than Boogie Nights. This game is set in New Orleans and features teams from Missouri and Pennsylvania, so there's little connecting Super Bowl LIX to the tumultuous but intoxicating years captured in that all-time hit.
It is damn sure a movie Travis Kelce has seen, though. It aligns with his personality quite well, honestly, and one has to believe he has some extra help in the fashion department with the Taylor Swift connection.
Kelce is extremely busy off the field, embarking on a Hollywood career of his own and co-hosting an extremely popular podcast alongside his brother. In many ways, the Chiefs' tight end has achieved some semblance of what Dirk Diggler, the misbegotten protagonist of Anderson's classic film, once searched for under the palm trees and dazzling lights of 1977 Los Angeles. They went about it different ways, of course, but that's probably for the best. Kelce has found a nice life for himself in football.
If the Chiefs win on Sunday, we have no choice but to credit Kelce's stylist for this absolute banger of a look. There's only so much one can accomplish on the field. Sometimes greater forces are at work, and that outfit has a cosmic quality to it.