Andy Reid’s final message to Chiefs before Super Bowl LIX hit familiar notes
The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, a rematch of two years ago. It is a chance for the Chiefs to accomplish something that has never been done before, while the Eagles will look to avenge a gut-wrenching loss on football's biggest stage.
This game means a lot to many folks, but one has to think it's extra special for Andy Reid. In addition to an opportunity to bolster a Hall of Fame record, for Reid, it's a historic showdown with his former team. Reid's unprecedented success in Kansas City sets him apart from all but a few coaches in the NFL's long history, but he was once a beloved coach in Philadelphia.
The Chiefs have been there and done that. A Kansas City victory completes the first Super Bowl three-peat... ever. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs' gang has already won thrice. Mahomes has a trio of Super Bowl MVP trophies on his shelf at home. Reid is not exactly treading new ground, but you don't achieve what he has achieved without a time-proven formula.
A prime example comes in the form of Reid's pregame message.
Andy Reid treads familiar territory with pregame message to Chiefs locker room
This Chiefs core is connected at the hip. You don't go to five Super Bowls without forming special bonds as a group. There are new faces in the Kansas City locker room, of course, but Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones — these dudes have been to hell and back over the years, almost always coming out on top when rubber meets the road. There is not a more successful collection of stars in recent history, and Reid knows it. He knows how tight-knit his guys are, and that's what can carry the Chiefs to victory.
We should not undersell the Eagles, who are stacked on the defensive line and custom built to offset Kansas City's typical advantages. Philly's defensive backs can blanket the Chiefs' wide receiver room, potentially forcing Mahomes to work overtime in the pocket, which won't hold up as well as it usually does. Steve Spagnuolo knows how to blow up an opponent's passing attack with creative blitz packages and a singular understanding of matchups, but Saquon Barkley? Nobody has found the answer to him yet.
Despite the Eagles stacking up so well on paper, however, the Chiefs are favorites for a reason. It has become impossible to doubt Kansas City at this point in the campaign. Mahomes is a wizard. Kelce is a big-game performer. Jones is the heartbeat of this team. And, together, there is an overwhelming volume of experience under the bright lights.
Reid knows what chords he needs to strike ahead of Sunday's big game. He's the maestro in charge of football's most daunting orchestra.