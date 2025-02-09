Super Bowl 59 inactives for Chiefs and Eagles: Final injury reports and prediction
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night. The Eagles have a slight advantage at the line of scrimmage, but the Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champions. I would not bet against them, personally.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hope to make history, as no team has won three straight titles in the Super Bowl era. That feat was accomplished twice by the Green Bay Packers, but only if we consider NFL Championships as 'Super Bowls', and the NFL does not.
Both the Eagles and Chiefs should be as close to full strength as they can be, especially after two weeks off. There are a few question marks, but the bye week did wonders for both teams, providing rest for players with nagging injuries like Patrick Mahomes and Brandon Graham.
Philadelphia Eagles inactives list
For the purpose of this exercise, I am only going to list players who are questionable or DNP specifically.
Player
Position
Status
Bryce Huff
DE
Inactive
Tanner McKee
QB
Inactive
Eli Ricks
CB
Inactive
Lewis Cine
DB
Inactive
Darian Kinnard
T/G
Inactive
Trevor Keegan
G
Inactive
Anias Smith
WR
Inactive
Graham is the most important update, as the Eagles haven't made it known whether he will play or not. Graham was considered out for the season, and perhaps his career, just a few weeks ago. However, a recent update provided by the NFL veteran suggests he'll be ready to go and found this injury rehab all the easier to get over as it was upper body.
“We’ll see where [Graham] is by the end of the week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said, via NBC Sports. “If he’s able to be out there with us, it would mean a lot to this football team. Just his leadership — Obviously his ability to play and the things he can do, but it would mean a lot for us out there. If he’s out there, I know he’ll make plays that help us win the football game.”
That is undoubtedly good news for the Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives list
Unlike past postseasons, the Chiefs have been relatively healthy this go-around. Mahomes is healthy, as is Travis Kelce. While the former missed some time in practice the past two weeks due to rest reasons, he should have his full compliment of weapons, minus Skyy Moore, who wanted to play but is considered doubtful.
Player
Position
Status
Steven Nelson
CB
Inactive
Keith Taylor
CB
Inactive
Joshua Uche
DE
Inactive
CJ Hanson
OL
Inactive
Wanya Morris
OL
Inactive
Ethan Driskell
T
Inactive
Malik Herring
DE
Inactive
Moore is a former second-round pick who has struggled even when he's been healthy. While Moore is unlikely to play, the Chiefs feature a sound, loaded depth chart at wide receiver which features DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and more. Moore's absence should not be felt heavily, which means the Chiefs passing game will not suffer as a result.
Super Bowl LIX prediction based on final Chiefs and Eagles injury reports
Until the Kansas City Chiefs lose the Super Bowl, I have a tough time picking against them. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles have an edge at the line of scrimmage, which should aid them immensely against Mahomes and Co. However, the Chiefs have been here before and defeated Philly in a past Super Bowl. That history means something.
I would expect a lower-scoring game than some pundits, but both of these offenses have plenty of fuel left in the tank. In a relatively-even matchup, I side with Kansas City. We're watching a dynasty, and it's best to admit that fact even if we don't enjoy witnessing the same team win year over year.