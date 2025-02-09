Patrick Mahomes sends Eagles a clear message just hours before Super Bowl LIX
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already in the greatest of all time conversation, but he could end one argument once and for all if he wins Super Bowl LIX over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, Tom Brady has more Super Bowls to his name and any quarterback in NFL history, but he never won three straight.
Whether Mahomes admits it or not, this all has to be weighing on him. Mahomes is a player very aware of his own legacy. He hasn't yet reached 30 years old, but few would argue against the fact that he's one of the best – if not the greatest – QB we've ever seen play.
That is what makes Sunday's game all the more important for Mahomes. Yes, the Chiefs quarterback is one of the best, but he is adding accolades at a rapid rate most pundits can't even keep up with. Even Mahomes suggested this week he respects what Tom Brady accomplished with the New England Patriots more these days than in the beginning of his career.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Patrick Mahomes sends message to the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX
So, Mahomes is at the stage of his career where few can really doubt him at a national level. However, there is still motivation to be found, and it comes in the form of pundits and reporters who provide him with those quotes. Brady did the same thing, and great coaches and motivators know how to give their players bulletin-board material. Whatever Andy Reid said paid off.
Are those...Eagles colors? Mahomes is dressed for a funeral, and it is not the Chiefs'. Philadelphia has an edge at the line of scrimmage but Kansas City is favored for a reason. Despite the return of Brandon Graham, it would be an eye-opener if Mahomes could not defeat this Eagles team, and perhaps provide a blueprint for the Chiefs biggest rivals in the not-so-distant future.
Pass rushers such as Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby are available for the right asking price. Garrett in particular has asked out of Cleveland and for good reason. Any team hoping to contend with the Chiefs in the next decade should try to build a defensive line and pass rush like the Eagles have at their disposal. It is the only way, and even that might not be enough.
Mahomes wearing dark green to the latest biggest game of his career (there will be more, trust us on this one) is a message sent loud and clear.