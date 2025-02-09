Final Eagles injury report for Super Bowl LIX: Injury updates and more
By Lior Lampert
At long last, the moment we've all been waiting for is here: Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City and Philadelphia will go toe-to-toe in a heavyweight fight between the NFL's last two teams standing in pursuit of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. For some members of the Eagles and Chiefs, it will mark the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. For others, it won't be their first rodeo. Regardless, climbing the highest mountaintop is surreal, no matter how many times you've done it.
The Eagles are eager to exact revenge on the Chiefs for their crushing Super Bowl LVII loss. Meanwhile, Kansas City is looking to accomplish the league's first-ever three-peat, setting the stage for an incredible showdown in New Orleans.
However, Philadelphia will be missing a couple of contributors for the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs. Here's the final Eagles injury report heading into the Big Game.
Super Bowl LIX: Final Eagles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Britain Covey
WR
Neck
OUT
Brandon Graham
DE
Elbow
Questionable
C.J. Uzomah
TE
Abdomen
OUT
Despite logging three full practices leading up to the Eagles-Chiefs clash, wide receiver/special teams ace Britain Covey is out due to a neck issue. He's still on injured reserve (IR) and would require a roster spot if activated, so his absence is ostensibly a math problem for Philadelphia. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old had the most punt return yards in football in 2023 (417), highlighting the field-flipping ability the team will continue missing dearly.
Like Covey, veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah is on IR, though he's tending to an abdomen ailment. The Eagles must elevate him to the active 53-man group to play, something they would've already done, considering they did it for this next player.
Longtime Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has been activated for the Super Bowl ahead of what might be the final game of his 15-year career. He has made an improbably quick and timely recovery from a torn tricep, which was initially deemed season-ending. The Philadelphia legend hopes to punctuate a remarkable decade-and-a-half-long tenure with the franchise by bringing a second title to the city under his watch.