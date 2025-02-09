Super Bowl three-peat? Legendary Packers still have edge on the Chiefs
By Austen Bundy
NFL fans are well aware of the champagne popping done by the 1972 Miami Dolphins every year when the final undefeated team falls in the regular season or playoffs. That team won Super Bowl VII and put together a perfect 14-0 season — the only time it's happened in NFL history. In fact, the closest Don Shula's invincible squad came to having it's historic sole-owned legacy threatened was in 2007, when the New England Patriots went 17-0 before falling in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
While that legendary Dolphins team has something to brag about, there's another squad that has history in their pocket. This Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be threatening to not only make NFL history, but also accomplish a championship feat no team since the 1967 Green Bay Packers has been able to claim.
If the Chiefs successfully defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, they'll cement themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in league history (five Super Bowl appearances in six seasons), right up there with the 2010-19 Patriots, 1982-90 San Francisco 49ers and 1975-80 Pittsburgh Steelers). They'll also be the first team to ever win three consecutive NFL championships — in the Super Bowl era (Super Bowls LVII, LVIII, LIX).
Chiefs could dethrone the Green Bay Packers as latest NFL three-peaters
A Kansas City three-peat would mean an end to a 58-year streak held by the Green Bay Packers, one of the NFL's greatest legacy franchises.
The 1929-31 and 1965-67 Packers are probably the most dominant winners in NFL history. The team claimed three-straight league championships twice, the latest of those titles coming in what would later be known as Super Bowls I and II.
The legacy of those dominant Packers teams shouldn't be forgotten even if those titles came in a much different era of the game (Green Bay's first three-peat was pre-playoffs, determined by finishing with the best regular season record). That's not any reason to cheapen what Kansas City may do on Sunday either. Three-straight Super Bowls is incredible and should be applauded (as much as many fans will also be rolling their eyes in annoyance).
NFL history, no matter what era it occurred in, is still history and should be acknowledged as such. The Kansas City Chiefs may be the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era but they certainly wouldn't be the only team that deserves to be celebrated as such dominant champions.