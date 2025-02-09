Who is sitting with Taylor Swift in the Chiefs luxury box at Super Bowl LIX?
By Scott Rogust
Super Bowl LIX has finally arrived, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Chiefs are looking to make history, as a win on Sunday would make them the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. The Eagles are looking to be the team that stops history from being made.
For the past two seasons, the Chiefs have had a high-profile guest attend their games. That is, of course, pop singer Taylor Swift. Back in 2023, Swfit began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the two have been an item ever since. Swift was in attendance for every big game for the Chiefs during their run to Super Bowl LVIII, including the big game itself. Swift watched as Kelce and the Chiefs picked up a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Swift wasn't the only one celebrating as she watched on from her suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, sitting next to singer Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively.
Will Swift set to watch Super Bowl LIX live in the stadium, will the pop star be joined with any celebrity guests?
Thus far, there is no confirmation as to who will be joining Swift at her suite at Super Bowl LIX. There are, however, rumors on who could join Swift.
According to The U.S. Sun back on Jan. 29, singer and actress Selena Gomez, record producer Benny Blanco (Gomez's fiance), Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sabrina Carpenter were given invitations to Super Bowl LIX by Swift. Ice Spice and Lively were guests of Swift Super Bowl LVIII last year. Again, these are rumored guests from weeks ago, and we won't know until the FOX broadcast shows them on the screen.
UPDATE (6:50 p.m. ET): Thus far, Ice Spice was spotted walking into the stadium with Swift. Additionally, rock star Este Haim was spotted in the suite, according to USA Today.
Also in attendance with Swift are Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's mother and brother.
Actress Blake Lively was not invited to the Super Bowl by Swift, according to TMZ.
This page will be updated with additional information once it's provided.