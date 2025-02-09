How long was the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX? Jon Batiste official time
Few spotlights are bigger than singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. With tens of millions of NFL fans tuning in on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, that means as many people will be tuning in to see Jon Batiste sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the center of the Caesars Superdome.
The pressure of that type of moment can't be understated. One mess-up and so many people see it happen and likely never forget it. The flip side of that, however, is that an iconic performance could live in Super Bowl lore for decades to come. But these days, there is also the added effect that betting markets offer props for the length of the national anthem.
So while many people will grade Batiste's performance on this big stage, others will only care about the length of his rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 59. We're breaking that and much more down with live updates on the official time.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
How long was the Super Bowl 59 national anthem from Jon Batiste?
Wow! in one of the closest national anthem times ever, BetMGM is grading the official time as under 120.5 seconds according to PR personality John Ewing.
There is some controversy, though, as some have the national anthem time graded as over. It seems that, depending on the official time, it was at either 121 seconds or around 120.25 seconds.
He performed at the piano, as many expected that the seven-time Grammy winner would on a gorgeously colored instrument as well. In the tradition of New Orleans, he absolutely brought the house down with a rendition that gained steam throughout like a good jazz performance. After a slow burn start, he started picking up the pace but the over hit because of the flourishes he added in the final lines of the song, which helped anyone who was sweating out the time.
The pregame line according to FanDuel Sportsbook for the Super Bowl national anthem was at 120.5 seconds with the Over at +138 odds and the Under at -172 odds. There has been plenty of uncertainty regarding Batiste's performance, though, as the performer is a talented musician most known for his work on the piano. Given that previous Super Bowl performances of the "Star-Spangled Banner" that have included both an instrumental and singing have gone quite long, many have wondered if Batiste's will do the same, which is why the line is higher than it has been in recent years.
Super Bowl national anthem lengths for the last 10 years
Here's a look at the Super Bowl national anthem in recent years with the performer, the line and the actual length of the performance with whether that went over or under the time set by oddsmakers.
Year and Singer
Over/Under Line
Actual Time and Result
2024, Reba McEntire
94 seconds
94 seconds (Over)
2023, Chris Stapleton
125 seconds
121 seconds (Under)
2022, Mickey Guyton
95 seconds
112 seconds (Over)
2021, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church
119 seconds
137 seconds (Over)
2020, Demi Lovato
115 seconds
109 seconds (Under)
2019, Gladys Knight
107 seconds
121 seconds (Over)
2018, Pink
120 seconds
112 seconds (Under)
2017, Luke Bryan
129 seconds
124 seconds (Under)
2016, Lady Gaga
142 seconds
142 seconds (Over)
2015, Idina Menzel
122 seconds
124 seconds (Over)
Six of the last 10 national anthems performed at the Super Bowl have hit the over on the line posted by oddsmakers. However, it's worth noting that only two of the last five have gone over the 120.5-second mark set for Batiste at Super Bowl LIX.
Having said that, the piano plays a factor here. Back in 2013, Alicia Keys performed the national anthem and had a line of 135 seconds. Her performances still smashed the over though, coming in at a whopping 156 seconds, one of the longest in Super Bowl history. Over bettors are certainly hoping we see more of that from Batiste on Sunday.
Who is Jon Batiste, the Super Bowl 59 national anthem singer?
38-year old Jon Batiste is a Louisiana native, making the Super Bowl national anthem him a homecoming as well. The jazz musician has performed with a multitude of famous recording artists throughout his career but has released eight studio albums himself, the most recent of which came out in November 2024, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1).
Many people, however, might recognize Batiste from his time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Batiste and his band, Stay Human, were the house band for the late-night show startin in 2015 and for seven full years bfore deciding not to return in the summer of 2022.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.