Emotional story behind DeAndre Hopkins’ pregame Super Bowl outfit goes beyond fashion
By Lior Lampert
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is making the first Super Bowl appearance of his illustrious 12-year NFL career. With an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream and cement himself as a Hall of Famer with a victory, this undoubtedly marks a momentous occasion.
So, given the circumstances, Hopkins fittingly showed up for Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX clash with the Philadelphia Eagles properly dressed. He didn't only pull up to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in style, but his pregame outfit honored his late father.
Hopkins lost his dad when he was just five months old due to a tragic car accident. His father left some things behind for him when he passed away, including the chic mink jacket. Albeit swanky, the veteran wideout's attire goes beyond fashion, commemorating the death of a loved one.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
DeAndre Hopkins honors late father with pregame Super Bowl outfit that goes beyond fashion
ESPN's Jeff Darlington notes Hopkins has been saving the coat for a significant life event: His wedding day or the Super Bowl, whichever happened first.
Considering Hopkins isn't married, the Chiefs-Eagles championship showdown presented a chance to rock his father's mink coat. The 32-year-old paid homage to who he described as the "leader of the family" in the snazzy getup, representing him and their relatives.
Between Hopkins' father's death and his mother surviving a domestic violence attack that blinded her, he's overcome so much to get to this point. But the harrowing adversity has made the Chiefs pass-catcher the person and player many know him as today.
Hopkins told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe he draws inspiration from his mom's perseverance. Together, they're paying homage to an influential figure in their lives on football's biggest stage. Instances like this remind us that sports are more than a game.
After landing with the Chiefs in a midseason trade, Hopkins can further recognize his late father by securing the elusive first Super Bowl ring.