How to tune in for Super Bowl 59 on radio: National, local and satellite broadcasts
Super Bowl LIX has just about everything that an NFL fan could ever want as the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team to ever three-peat as champions while the Philadelphia Eagles look to play the ultimate spoiler role on Sunday in New Orleans. Sure, it's a rematch of just two years ago on Super Bowl Sunday, but it's still a matchup between two of the best that NFL fans would love to watch or, perhaps, listen to.
FOX has the TV broadcast for the Super Bowl this year, meaning that Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call. Some NFL fans, however, have not enjoyed that pairing throughout the season. Others are just old-school and maybe even superstitious. That all can lead to the same place, though: Looking for the Super Bowl LIX radio broadcast.
Whether you're looking for the national Super Bowl radio broadcast, the local broadcast or anything in-between, we have your full listening guide to tuning in on Sunday as Chiefs-Eagles kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
National radio coverage of Super Bowl 59
Westwood One remains the official audio and radio broadcast partner for the NFL and thus the national broadcast for Super Bowl LIX. For nearly four decades now, the radio broadcast will be coming to you live from this presenting parent. That means that the majority of local radio stations for both the Chiefs and Eagles that regularly broadcast games will be carrying the Westwood One broadcast on Sunday for the Super Bowl.
For this Super Sunday matchup, the great Kevin Harlan will be on the call as the play-by-play man and Kurt Warner will join him as the color broadcaster for the Super Bowl coverage. Laura Okmin is the sideline reporter joining them as well as Devin McCourty and Scott Graham will also be available in studio.
In addition to the local stations in Kansas City and Philadelphia that will have the Westwood One broadcast, you can also listen to the national radio feed on the league's website and through the NFL app once you log in.
Local radio coverage for Super Bowl 59
While most local radio stations in Kansas City and Philadelphia will be using the national broadcast, the flagship stations for each team will get their own feed.
For the Chiefs and KC, that will be 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM). You can listen live to the broadcast from the station, which is affiliated with Audacy, through the Audacy website for the station. Subscribers to Tune In can also stream 96.5 The Fan through the service as well.
In Philadelphia, WIP-FM 94.1 is the official radio broadcast partner of the Eagles and will have their own broadcast for the game. Also an Audacy station, you can listen to the local Philly broadcast of the game through their website on that platform in addition to and online or through the Tune In app as well.
Satellite radio coverage on SiriusXM
If you're a SiriusXM subscriber or want to become one, the Super Bowl is a great time to do so. Not only do the various NFL channels throughout the platform have coverage pregame in New Orleans throughout the week but they will also have a Chiefs broadcast (Ch. 226 in car, Ch. 815 on the app), Eagles broadcast (Ch. 225 in car, Ch. 825 on the app) and the national Westwood One broadcast (Ch. 88 in the car and on the app) on Sunday for Chiefs vs. Eagles in the Big Game.
To tune in and even sign up or subscribe to SiriusXM, you can check out their schedule of NFL coverage and then go from there on the SiriusXM website. Streaming will also be available through any connected satellite radio in addition to through the service's app.
Spanish-language radio broadcast of Super Bowl 59
For Spanish-speaking NFL fans looking for the Spanish-langugae broadcast of Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, there are several options. The national broadcast in Spanish is available through the official partner of the league, Entravision. You can listen live online to multiple stations throughout the southwestern United States through el Boton.
There is also an option for a Spanish-language radio broadcast of the Super Bowl that will be available through SiriusXM (Ch. 227) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 832) if fans are subscribed to the satellite radio service.