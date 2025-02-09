Super Bowl squares results 2025: First quarter, halftime, third quarter, final scores
Whether you're at home with friends or watching Super Bowl LIX from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, there is always so much interest when we get to the big event that is Super Bowl Sunday. And with the Kansas City Chiefs seeking a historic three-peat against an upset-minded and highly talented Philadelphia Eagles team, that's no difference. If you're playing Super Bowl Squares, that interest is only further heightened.
For those who are unaware about the magic of Super Bowl Squares, it's a phenomenal way to put a little skin in the game without having to know too much about football, which is perfect for most Super Bowl parties. A 10x10 grid has the Chiefs on one axis and the Eagles on the other with a number randomly assigned to each row or column. Names are assigned to each of the squares and your "numbers" for each team are which numbers intersect on the square that your name is in. Payouts are then given at the end of the first quarter, at halftime, the third quarter, and then at the end of the game with the final score.
As you're trying to watch the game, watch commercials, watch the halftime show, and so on, though, it can be a lot to keep track of. That's where we have you covered with live and updating Super Bowl Squares results with the winning numbers and score at the end of every quarter as well as the action that led to that result.
Super Bowl first quarter score: Super Bowl Squares results and winners
Super Bowl squares results and a first-quarter recap will be available following the first 15 minutes of play.
Last year's Super Bowl Squares results
Want to see if your numbers in Super Bowl Squares pools are aligned with winning numbers? Here's how things turned out in the Chiefs-49ers matchup in 2024 last season at the end of each quarter.
Quarter
Score
Winning Numbers
1st Quarter
Chiefs 0, 49ers 0
Chiefs 0, 49ers 0
Halftime
Chiefs 3, 49ers 10
Chiefs 3, 49ers 0
3rd Quarter
Chiefs 13, 49ers 10
Chiefs 3, 49ers 0
Final Score
Chiefs 25, 49ers 22
Chiefs 5, 49ers 2
One thing that did result last year as a point of controversy for some Super Bowl Squares pools was the delineation between the end-of-regulation scores and final scores. Most pools and the final payout are determined by the final scores, but that was in question after the game was tied 19-19 at the end of regulation and ultimately went into overtime. As you can see above, though, that ultimately led us to the Chiefs 5, 49ers 2 being the winning numbers as the final score.
What's interesting, though, is that the 3s and 0s were highly profitable a year ago when it came to Super Bowl Squares, which you can certainly expect as key numbers in NFL games. To go from that and end up with the far less common 5 and 2 being the winning numbers, though, is a funny sight to see.