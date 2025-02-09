Super Bowl LIX coin toss result and results from past 10 years
In the world of the Super Bowl, everything is worth watching. Yes, on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off to do battle for the honor of becoming Super Bowl LIX champions, we'll be watching Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and so on to see how they perform on the biggest stage. But it starts even before that with the ceremonies, the national anthem and even the coin toss.
The coin toss is obviously important when the two teams are looking to set the tone. Winning the coin toss and knowing that you'll get possession after halftime in the Super Bowl is huge. However, there are also some historical trends that say that winning the coin toss, if you're superstitious, might not actually be a good thing. Then there is also the fact that we can now bet on the coin toss as part of Super Bowl prop bets.
So what was the result of the Super Bowl 59 coin toss? We'll take a look at the odds and then the final result when the coin meets the turf between the Chiefs and Eagles captains.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Was the Super Bowl 59 coin toss heads or tails?
The Super Bowl 59 coin toss was tails, which the Chiefs called. Kansas City won the coin toss and deferred, as you would expect them to do so. That's a winner for either of those sides if that's where you were betting. And hey, if you got extra action as the Chiefs calling the right coin toss, that's an extra victory for you. Plus, you have to imagine that some sportsbooks may have gotten at least marginally burned if a good number of people went by the "tails never fails" mantra. On Sunday in New Orleans, it indeed didn't fail.
Coming into Sunday's Super Bowl 59 matchup, the coin toss odds are set at Heads (-104) and Tails (-104) according to FanDuel Sportsbook. We shouldn't be too surprised by that considering that we're talking about the ultimate 50/50 proposition in a coin toss. If you're wondering why there aren't even odds, some of which were available early in the week, the sportsbooks have to make some money, so we end up with a little bit worse than even odds.
Super Bowl coin toss results from the last 10 years
Super Bowl and Year
Coin Toss Result
Super Bowl LVIII (2024)
Heads (Chiefs)
Super Bowl LVII (2023)
Tails (Chiefs)
Super Bowl LVI (2022)
Heads (Bengals)
Super Bowl LV (2021)
Heads (Chiefs)
Super Bowl LIV (2020)
Tails (49ers)
Super Bowl LIII (2019)
Tails (Rams)
Super Bowl LII (2018)
Heads (Patriots)
Super Bowl LI (2017)
Tails (Falcons)
Super Bowl 50 (2016)
Tails (Panthers)
Super Bowl XLIX (2015)
Tails (Seahawks)
Over the past 10 years, tails has the slight edge in the Super Bowl coin toss results, coming up six times with heads only showing up four times. What's been interesting of late, though, is that the Chiefs have bucked a trend that went on for eight years straight. Prior to Super Bowls 57 and 58 in which the Chiefs won the coin toss and went on to win the game, the team that had won the coin toss had lost the Super Bowl eight straight years.
Just another way that the burgeoning dynasty (if it's even still burgeoning at this point) is still making history.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.