Script is in? NFL fans all had same jokes about Patrick Mahomes sudden kryptonite
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Yet, perhaps all of that wear and tear is finally catching up with them, as Mahomes looks surprisingly human in the first half against a vaunted Philadelphia pass rush.
Mahomes threw two first half interceptions – both of which occurred when he was pressured – and one that was returned for a touchdown by Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean. Vic Fangio's defense was dominant in the first half, intercepting back-to-back passes from Mahomes and disrupting the best QB in the NFL frequently.
Patrick Mahomes is losing the chess match against Eagles, Vic Fangio: Best memes
This is far from the first time Mahomes has faced off against a Fangio-coached defense, as the Eagles defensive coordinator has spent time in the AFC West. Mahomes expected a chess match, and thus far, he's losing.
"Every time I've played coach Fangio, there's been different change-ups and different things that he's thrown at us," Mahomes said Wednesday. "I think that's what makes him so great is he's not gonna just do exactly what you saw the last time. I'm sure there will be blitzes during the game, I'm sure there will be times where they play coverage. It's gonna be a chess match. But you want to go up against the best and he's one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. It'll be a great challenge for us as an offense and as a football team."
Eagles and NFL fans all had the same joke at Mahomes expense, claiming it was the officials rather than Fangio who deserved credit for his downfall.
The running joke is Mahomes and the Chiefs only got to this point – in the running for their third straight Super Bowl – thanks to the officials and a so-called NFL script. None of that is true. Despite some close calls against the Texans and Bills, the Chiefs won both games fair and square, and one call decision by the officials can only make so much of a difference.
But that acknowledgment doesn't make for good jokes. If there really is a script, then a Mahomes comeback is surely on the horizon. Right?