Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime setlist: Every song and special guest
By Lior Lampert
Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs has historic implications. However, the biggest live event in sports goes far beyond football. The spectacle commands a global audience, so the NFL works diligently to create the ultimate viewing experience, including a halftime show.
This year, 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar headlines the performance. Incredibly, it marks the Compton-born rapper's second Super Bowl halftime time show over the past four NFL seasons. He joined Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on stage for an electrifying Super Bowl LVI set in 2022.
But now, Lamar is the belle of the ball rather than being accompanied by several other stars. American singer-songwriter SZA will make a special guest appearance during his Super Bowl 59 production, and she may not be the only one. Nonetheless, this is "King Kendrick's" show and the legendary lyricist is ready to illustrate why he's at the pinnacle of the music industry.
With several billboard-topping songs and albums, Lamar has no shortage of options. Accordingly, he's giving the fans an extensive catalog of tunes, from the classics to hidden gems and his latest hits. Here's the hip-hop icon's tracklist for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Song
Special Guest
wacced out murals
N/A
Bodies
N/A
squabble up
N/A
Humble
N/A
DNA
N/A
Euphoria
N/A
man at the garden
N/A
peekaboo
N/A
luther
SZA
All the Stars
SZA
Not Like Us
N/A
tv off
N/A
Lamar opened his stellar halftime show with the intro from his latest album, "GNX," called "wacced out murals." Then, he transitioned into a snippet of an unreleased track from the record titled "Bodies." His infectious energy ignited the audience before the wordsmith segued to a crowd-pleaser -- "squabble up."
After starting with his newer discography, Lamar performed a pair of songs from his fourth studio album, "DAMN." He did "Humble," which won Grammy's: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Record of the Year at the 60th annual award show.
And of course, Lamar performed "Luther" and "All the Stars" with his former Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) labelmate. The harmonious tandem never disappoints, and Super Bowl LIX is the most recent example. They have a special melodic connection!
Moreover, Lamar continued his Super Bowl extravaganza with the patented Drake diss song, "Not Like Us." The entire stadium was singing along to the track, which is currently in litigation over the contents of the tune. To further rub salt in the wound, "K-Dot" acknowledged the ongoing lawsuit in the theatrics of his set.
Lastly, but most certainly not least, Lamar capped off his performance with "tv off." While it hasn't received the public recognition/accolades "Not Like Us" has, this is a certified banger worthy of him using a final send-off.