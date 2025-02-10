Drake may never recover from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show: Best memes
By Mark Powell
Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake dates way back, but ultimately came to a head last spring thanks to a verse by Lamar on a J-Cole track, in which he said there was no 'big three' in rap, but merely himself. Drake responded with two diss tracks in the next few months, which started an all-out war that Lamar won handily.
While Drake made minor splashes in his tracks against Kendrick, Lamar proved he could take Aubrey apart all the while mimicking the Canadian's style as a pop sensation. That's what makes 'Not Like Us' specifically so impactful. It's not just an assassination of Drake's character, but also a Grammy-winning hit.
Kendrick said he had a surprise in store for his Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which was seemingly guaranteed to feature 'Not Like Us' as its main hit, capping off a song of the summer tour gone well into winter. Whatever that surprise was supposed to be, it was also entirely unnecessary. Lamar's performance was one to remember, and not only because he took Drake to task – but that certainly didn't hurt matters.
Lamar baited the Superdome crowd, at first saying he couldn't sing 'that song' despite its status as one of the most-played tunes in the country. He even mentioned the lawsuit Drake filed against him, which could have kept him from performing 'Not Like Us' on such a grand stage. None of it mattered.
Lamar even had one of Drake's old ex-girlfriend's, tennis star Serena Williams, make a cameo.
Drake has remained relatively quiet the last few months since Lamar's 'Not Like Us' music video provided the song with new life. His lawsuit accused Lamar of defamation, but thus far that has yet to be proven in a court of law.
Diss tracks aren't new to hip hop, but the viral nature of 'Not Like Us' could define a generation of young fans. That's even more bad news for Drake, who came out on the losing end. The Super Bowl LIX halftime show was merely all of us dancing on his grave.