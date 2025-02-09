Who did Drake bet on for Super Bowl LIX? Rapper avoids spotlight on a rough night
By Austen Bundy
Sports fans everywhere are well aware of "The Drake Curse." Over the last 12 years, the popular Canadian rapper Drake has placed bets or worn clothing openly supporting certain teams and athletes. Like clockwork, each team or athlete fails to win a championship or a have a successful career.
Notably, Drake's song "Draft Day" was dedicated to his friend-quarterback Johnny Manziel who was selected 22nd overall in 2014. As many NFL fans know, Manziel's professional football career did not pan out like many thought it would. Another example: Drake's hometown Toronto Maple Leafs haven't defeated their rival Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of their last four meetings.
So, naturally, fans are looking to see if Drake has made a pick ahead of Super Bowl LIX — mostly so they can do the opposite.
Who did Drake pick to win Super Bowl LIX?
As of a week ago, Drake had not placed any public backing behind either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. So, fans will have to hope he didn't keep bets to himself this time around.
Of course, folks will be glued to their televisions during the halftime show when multiple-Grammy Award winning-rapper Kendrick Lamar takes the stage. Both Drake and Lamar have a rather heated beef going in which the latter's extremely popular song "Not Like Us" —concocted as a diss track aimed at Drake — won multiple Grammys. It's sure to be performed on Sunday, leaving many wondering if Drake will even be watching the game to begin with.
Fans will enjoy whatever transpires on the field (and maybe off it too) but at least their wallets can rest easy that Drake hasn't guaranteed a certain outcome (to our knowledge).