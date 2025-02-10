Chris Jones’ reaction to DeAndre Hopkins drop sums up Chiefs Super Bowl woes
Entering Super Bowl LIX, there was simply no reason to doubt the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did they win each of the last two Super Bowls, but they went 15-2 in the regular season despite not playing to the best of their ability, and won each of their two playoff games to advance to the Super Bowl. Given their history, why would anyone ever doubt the Chiefs in a big game?
Well, the Chiefs we saw in the first half of Sunday's game were completely unrecognizable. Patrick Mahomes completed just six of his 14 passing attempts for 33 yards and he also threw two interceptions. Kansas City's defense wasn't great either, as the Philadelphia Eagles took a commanding 24-0 lead into the locker room.
Just about everything went wrong for the Chiefs in that first half. It was so bad to the point where DeAndre Hopkins, a player with some of the best hands in NFL history, dropped a pass that could have led to Kansas City's first points of the night. Star defensive lineman Chris Jones reacted in the same way all Chiefs fans did.
Chris Jones spoke for all Chiefs fans with heartbreaking reaction to DeAndre Hopkins drop
To make matters worse, Jones was beyond frustrated with how the entire first half unfolded based on his reaction once the second quarter came to an end.
Can anyone really blame Jones for reacting like this? The Chiefs were in desperate need of a spark against an unrelenting Eagles defense, and it looked as if they were going to get it. On a third and long situation, Mahomes threw a perfectly placed pass to the famously sure-handed Hopkins who just dropped it. That reception would've given Kansas City a key first down, moving he chains.
There's no guarantee that the Chiefs would've scored. In fact, based on how the first half went, there's a good chance that they wouldn't have. That doesn't make a self-inflicting wound like this one sting any less.
Getting points on the board or, at the very least, moving the ball, would've given the Chiefs some semblance of momentum. The Chiefs having a chance to steal some of the momentum only to squander it with a blunder like that is really frustrating.
All Chiefs fans can hope is that Jones' outrage at what transpired in the first half will serve as motivation to finish off the game. If the Chiefs were to pull this comeback off to complete the three-peat, it'd be quite the story.