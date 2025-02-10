Who won Super Bowl LIX MVP after the Chiefs-Eagles rematch?
The Kansas City Chiefs yanked the Philadelphia Eagles' hearts out with a comeback victory, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts put together one of the best individual performances in recent postseason history, but Patrick Mahomes one-upped him in the end.
Super Bowl LIX has been a completely different story. Philadelphia dominated Kansas City in New Orleans, completing one of the more thorough Super Bowl blowouts in NFL history.
Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense were shut out in the first half. And while the Chiefs managed a couple scoring drives in garbage time, the Eagles were unbelievably stout when it mattered most.
One has to credit the Philly defense first and foremost for this victory, but the Eagles also put 40 points on the board. The offense flourished despite a relatively quiet night for regular season OPOY Saquon Barkley. The man in charge, of course, was Jalen Hurts.
Now, after suffering the keen sting of defeat a couple years ago, Hurts is on the mountaintop. He has cemented his status as one of the very best quarterbacks in football, and he has been awarded as such. Hurts is the Super Bowl LIX MVP, joining the pantheon of star quarterbacks who have achieved the highest individual honor on football's grandest stage.
It was an impressively composed and efficient performance for Hurts, who finished with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a single interception, completing 17 of 22 passes. He also ran for an additional 72 yards and a score, using his legs to escape pressure and pick up key first downs on multiple occasions.
Hurts has endured endless ridicule over the years, with plenty of skeptics doubting his place among the NFL's elite at his position. He has heard it all — "Hurts is a game manager," "Hurts is a runner not a thrower," "Hurts is a product of an elite roster." That all ends tonight. Hurts has undoubtedly had plenty of help on his way to this moment, but he's among the winningest QBs in recent history. Success in the playoffs speak volumes. There isn't a more important stat than the 'W.'
The Eagles' signal-caller joins Nick Foles in the annals of Philadelphia sports history, becoming the second Super Bowl MVP in franchise history. The next time Hurts gets called out for his conservative style, his lack of explosive passes, he can smile and point to the Super Bowl ring and Pete Rozelle Trophy sitting on his shelf at home.
This is the Eagles' fourth Super Bowl appearance and second victory. Howie Roseman has done a masterful job building out his roster, but one of his best decisions has been riding with Hurts through thick and thin. Philly has its quarterback of the present and the future, and of all time. He will long be remembered as one of the greatest to put the Eagles uniform on.