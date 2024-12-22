3 Philadelphia Phillies who won't be back in 2025 thanks to Jesus Luzardo trade
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Jesus Luzardo from the rival Miami Marlins in exchange for a relatively light trade package (or so it seems) of Starlyn Caba and another mid-tier prospect. While certain suitors were weary of Luzardo's medicals, the Phillies were willing to take the gamble, and acquired an ideal top-flight starting pitcher to add to an already-impressive rotation.
Luzardo has two years left on his contract, but an extension is not out of the question. The Phillies haven't made any major free-agent additions, meaning they have money to spend. Their best bet could be clearing more payroll by dumping deals that haven't exactly worked out to rebuilding teams. Such trades are completed often, and at best the rebuilding team can turn said wasted contract into a trade asset down the line. Baseball is a business, after all.
As solid as the Phillies are, they play in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, and must compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL crown next season. As currently constructed, that might not be good enough. Parting ways with some undesirable members of the roster would be a good start to making up that ground.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3. Austin Hays is a free agent and won't return to the Phillies
The Phillies acquired Austin Hays as part of their outfield solution, but injuries quickly derailed any chance of that, specifically as it pertained to his hamstring. After a disappointing 2024 season, it's clear Dave Dombrowski does not view Hays as an essential member of their core. As Todd Zolecki of MLB.com wrote, it was no surprise Hays was non-tendered before free agency.
"Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski hinted several times since the end of the season that he would not return, frequently mentioning Nick Castellanos and Marsh as being part of the 2025 outfield plans – although either could be traded if the right deal comes along. Dombrowski mentioned Johan Rojas, too, albeit with the caveat that he will need to earn a spot in the spring," Zolecki wrote.
The Phillies have a lot of questions in their outfield, but Dombrowski certainly prefers the likes of Castellanos, Marsh and even Rojas over Hays, the 2023 Orioles All-Star who hasn't played like one since.
2. Alec Bohm is the next Phillies trade asset on the outs
The Phillies sound set to sell high on third baseman Alec Bohm. While I don't particularly share their affinity for Nolan Arenado or other available corner infielders, Bohm is coming off his best season, as he had 3.0 WAR and 97 RBIs, both career highs. If the Phillies believe Bohm has peaked, dealing him now makes the most sense, especially if they can get a replacement and more MLB-ready talent in return.
Bohm was floated in trades for starting pitchers before they acquired Luzardo, so another such move sounds off the table now. Perhaps the Phillies will pivot entirely and keep their infield core in tact, which would include Bohm for next season. I'd expect another approach altogether, though.
Despite having a top-tier starting rotation, the Phillies have holes in the outfield and the bullpen. It's why they've been linked ro Jordan Romano, for example. Bohm is valuable enough on the trade market to get the job done without over-spending or getting into a bidding war with other contenders.
1. Phillies are ready to say goodbye to Taijuan Walker
Dombrowski has remained as loyal as he can to Taijuan Walker, who has caused nothing but trouble the last season-plus for the Phillies. Walker is on a player-friendly contract (and I am putting it lightly) that will pay him $18 million over the next two seasons. While that wouldn't be too lucrative on the current free-agent market, take into account that Walker had an ERA of 7.10 last season, and you'll understand why Phillies fans want to ditch this guy.
“He did not have a good year as we all know, so no need to to pound that into it,” Dombrowski said after the season. “We have sat down with Taijuan. Before he left, he was given a very detailed program from a conditioning and throwing perspective. Not that he’s in bad condition, but to get him ready to try to be the pitcher that he was in the past.”
Dombrowski claimed he would give Walker a chance to earn a rotation spot in spring training – or some role on the team, even if it's in long relief – but it's tougher to see that happening after they added Luzardo. Andrew Painter should be healthy again this season, as well, and will hopefully make his big-league debut.
Walker doesn't fit into the Phillies long-term plans, which is why he deserves a fresh start elsewhere with a team that can afford an expensive placeholder.