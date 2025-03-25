3 Phillies rotation options that can’t be worse than Taijuan Walker after latest spring dud

The Philadelphia Phillies are back to square one. Never go back to square one.

After the celebrated trade for Jesus Luzardo this offseason, the Phillies are once again expected to start Taijuan Walker in real MLB games. Ranger Suarez will begin the 2025 campaign on the IL, which undercuts Philly's depth and leaves a gaping hole in the rotation — one Walker will fill in lieu of viable alternatives.

The Phillies and Walker attempted to reclaim his reputation in spring training, but after back-to-back duds in Clearwater, it's clearer than ever that nothing has changed. Walker's velocity is back up and he undoubtedly worked hard to improve his arsenal after a brutal 2024 season, but some cats can't change their stripes. Walker just does not have it.

In his final spring training start, Walker logged 88 pitches across four innings. He allowed six hits, four walks, and four earned runs to the Tampa Bay Rays, one of the worst offensive units in baseball. It's the spring and we shouldn't put too much stock into what amount to exhibition games and tryouts, but we are at the point in spring when MLB regulars are getting up to speed for the long season ahead. Walker, in the face of real competition, continues to stumble.

Taijuan Walker today: 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 88 pitches (54 strikes).



Ends the spring with a 7.41 ERA. pic.twitter.com/Xw10k6453k — John Foley (@2008Philz) March 24, 2025

The only reason Walker gets this opportunity is the $18 million salary on Philly's cap sheet. Walker is under contract through 2026 at an All-Star's price, which means the Phillies will give him every opportunity (within reason) to prove his worth. We know this ends in disappointment.

Rather than trotting Walker back out there to get rocked every fifth game until Suarez returns, however, Philadelphia should consider some of these alternatives.

3. Spencer Turnbull is still available in free agency

Spencer Turnbull made 17 appearances (seven starts) for the Phillies last season before injuries derailed his campaign. He finished with a 2.65 ERA across 54.1 innings, logging 58 strikeouts. The 32-year-old's track record is admittedly shaky, but it's a bit odd that no team (Philadelphia included) has endeavored to bring Turnbull into spring training.

He is one of the very best arms on the open market and the Phillies have built-in familiarity. It's a no-brainer. The Opening Day roster appears set for now, but there's still time for Philadelphia to shake things up and bring Turnbull back into the mix. He's probably not an everyday starter for a contender, but he's a competent long relief option with a proven ability to hold up in spot starts. He did it for Philly last season, so there's no reason to believe he can't recapture that magic in 2025.

It's hard to overstate how bad Walker is. With all due respect, he's still catching way too many barrels in spring training and this whole "velocity spike" feels like a mirage. He is a groundball pitcher who coughs up home runs more frequently than Chick-fil-A sells their chicken sandwich. Turnbull isn't a sexy option, but he's a solid option. Just do it.

2. Joe Ross was signed for this exact purpose, so the Phillies should embrace him

The Jesus Luzardo trade was a real watershed moment for the Phillies fandom, but few free agent signing elicited more excitement than Joe Ross. He's not a big name, but he's exactly what the Phillies needed (on paper) to banish Walker once and for all — a swingman who can toggle effortlessly between starts and bullpen work.

Ross appeared in 25 games (10 starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, posting a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts across 74.0 innings. We shouldn't overhype him, but man, why is he not starting over Walker? Wasn't that the whole point? He lacks Walker's credentials, but Ross is a meaningfully better pitcher right now. The Phillies cannot let a fluky 2021 All-Star berth and $18 million drive their decision-making if the goal is to seriously contend for a World Series.

It shouldn't take too long for Suarez to get back up to speed and back in the rotation, but every Walker start feels like a scheduled loss. Philadelphia occupies baseball's toughest division, so they can't afford to hand out W's to their opponent every fifth game. Ross is not a scheduled loss. He isn't a full-time starter either, but he can hold down the fort in an emergency. He's basically a better (and already-signed) version of Spencer Turnbull.

1. Phillies should even consider rushing Andrew Painter if necessary

Look, this won't (and probably shouldn't actually) happen, but we're desperate here. Andrew Painter is expected to start logging extended spring games in the coming weeks before building up in the minors for a midseason MLB debut. The Phillies are slow-playing Painter's comeback from Tommy John surgery, which is smart. He's their No. 1 prospect and he needs to be preserved at 21 years old.

That said, with an impressive Fall League stint under his belt, one can't help but think how much more positive Philadelphia's outlook would be if Painter was stepping in for the injured Suarez, rather than Walker. He's unproven and perhaps a little too vulnerable to future injuries, but Painter packs elite stuff. The upside here is manifold compared to what Walker provides, and Painter figures to develop into a long-term staple — something Walker never was.

This is the sort of panic move Walker inspires one to make. It's clear the Phillies do not plan to change course with Painter's rehab, but if he's ready for a full day's work on the mound, perhaps it should just come with the big-league club in Citizens Bank Park. Painter is going to knock Walker out of Philadelphia's rotational orbit. If only it was sooner, not later.